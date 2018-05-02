CityPASS Announces Its Newest Partner Destination: Denver, Colorado

"We've had our eye on Denver for several years now," said Megan Allen, CityPASS president and CEO. "The city offers that perfect blend of family-friendly and cultural attractions that makes it ideal for our customers. Combine that with Colorado's striking scenic beauty and Denver's nearly 300 days of sunshine per year, and you've got a pretty compelling draw for travelers."

The new Denver CityPASS C3/C4/C5 ticket is a mobile ticketing concept that allows users to select any three, four or five attractions from a list of eight top sights. The ticket is delivered directly to the purchaser's email, which can be saved to their smartphone and easily scanned at each attraction. Designed to be both flexible and customizable, the tickets do not require the buyer to pre-select the attractions that will be visited; travelers are free to choose as they go.

Depending on the attractions chosen, Denver CityPASS ticket holders can save up to 31 percent off the cost of purchasing the included tickets individually (savings increases to 34 percent on June 1, 2018). The list of attraction options includes:

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

at Marsico Campus Denver Art Museum

Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Denver Zoo

Downtown Aquarium—Denver

History Colorado Center

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

"Depending on their length of stay and personal interests, Denver CityPASS ticket holders can customize an itinerary that best fits their schedule," Allen added. "CityPASS has always been guided by the tenets of making travel easier, more affordable and more accessible. Our development team made sure the new Denver program directly hits all those goals."

Denver CityPASS mobile tickets are valid for seven consecutive days, including the first day of use. Available for sale exclusively on CityPASS.com, the tickets are available in the purchaser's choice of seven languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese or Spanish.

Pricing for Denver CityPASS tickets starts at $39 for adults; $29 for children, age 3-11:

C3 (visit any three attractions): $39, adults; $29, children

C4 (visit any four attractions): $48, adults; $38, children

C5 (visit any five attractions): $57, adults; $47, children

About CityPASS: For more than 20 years, CityPASS tickets have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destination's top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS tickets, which have a 97 percent customer recommendation rating, are currently available in 13 North American destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.

Prices and programs subject to change. CityPASS® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citypass-announces-its-newest-partner-destination-denver-colorado-300638483.html

SOURCE CityPASS

Related Links

http://www.citypass.com

