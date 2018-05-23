CityPASS Launches San Francisco C3 Tickets: The Best Way for Shorter-stay Visitors to Both Experience and Save on Top Attractions

California Academy of Sciences

Blue & Gold Fleet Bay Cruise Adventure

Aquarium of the Bay

Exploratorium

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art — SFMOMA

Bay City Bike & Parkwide Bike Rentals

de Young Museum + Legion of Honor

The Walt Disney Family Museum

"We've seen success with the C3 ticketing options we've introduced in other partner cities," explained Megan Allen, CityPASS president and CEO. "Based on the enthusiasm for those programs, San Francisco—which is such a popular weekend getaway destination—seemed an ideal location for our newest C3 offering."

Unlike the original San Francisco CityPASS ticket booklet—which is available for those enjoying a longer stay in the City by the Bay—San Francisco C3 tickets aren't booklets at all. Available for purchase only through citypass.com, they are mobile tickets delivered directly to the purchaser's email. The email can be saved to a smartphone and easily scanned at each attraction. Designed to be flexible, the tickets do not require the buyer to pre-select the attractions that will be visited; travelers are free to choose as they go.

(Note: Those without smartphones can opt to print out their C3 tickets.)

San Francisco C3 tickets cost $69 for adults and $54 for children, age 4-11. Visitors using the tickets save up to 32 percent off the cost of purchasing individual admission tickets. Each ticket is valid for nine consecutive days, starting with the first day of use.

About CityPASS: For more than 20 years, CityPASS tickets have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destination's top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS tickets, which have a 97 percent customer recommendation rating, are currently available in 13 North American destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.

Prices and programs subject to change. CityPASS® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citypass-launches-san-francisco-c3-tickets-the-best-way-for-shorter-stay-visitors-to-both-experience-and-save-on-top-attractions-300651059.html

SOURCE CityPASS

