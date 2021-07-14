CityPT Aims to Help with Chronic Pain with New Model of Physical Therapy

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityPT, a faster and more effective model of physical therapy using telehealth, will allow busy patients to get care on demand, on their own time, in their own homes, without having to jump through the hoops of referrals and insurance. It is expected to launch this summer in Durham, N.C. and eventually be available nationwide.

CityPT specializes in virtual physical therapy.Studies conducted during the pandemic have shown virtual PT to be just as effective as in-person PT for many conditions. CityPT eliminates the need to wait days or weeks for care. Clients can begin the process of healing in just a few minutes.

Pain is personal to CityPT Inc. founder Andrew Shirk. In 2013, Shirk lost his wife to a battle with musculoskeletal pain, and in 2019, he experienced a series of health events that caused him a great deal of pain, uncertainty, and frustration with the inefficient healthcare system.

Shirk's own experiences with traditional physical therapy exposed numerous gaps in the system that discourage patients from healing. With years of experience working as a software engineer to improve the patient experience in healthcare, he set out to craft a business that would solve the problems, big and small, that he saw in physical therapy.

"I want CityPT to provide the fastest possible way for people to get help from experts," Shirk explains. "My condition was time-sensitive, and I observed many opportunities to deliver faster and more effective care."

He found that the field of physical therapy is rife with inefficiencies, from a lag in referrals to not enough visits being covered by insurance. Current primary care insurance models force therapists and clinics to comply with insurance directives without the freedom to prioritize the patient's immediate needs.

CityPT's model enables patients to book an appointment and see a licensed clinician quickly, sometimes in minutes. Depending on the condition, this could be the difference between a swift recovery and permanent disability.

Also, traditional physical therapy practices don't always address the underlying causes of pain. Many PT practices take a cookie-cutter approach to diagnoses and exercise routines rather than treating individuals with personalized care that leverages the latest technology.

Many times, patients see their licensed physical therapist for a fraction of their appointment and spend the rest of the time working with less trained staff who do little more than check boxes.

CityPT has licensed clinicians who don't waste time with unproductive treatments and aren't bogged down filling out paperwork. They are proactive about assessing nutrition and lifestyle choices, upon request. A patient dashboard using the latest software technologies and data science techniques helps people visualize their progress and keeps them positive during a painful time.

Though many people equate PT with touching, including massage or other manipulation, studies show virtual PT is as effective as in-person therapy for many conditions. Demand has skyrocketed for telemedicine due to the pandemic, and data shows patients are happy with the results when physical therapists are equipped with technologies and training to treat in this new way. CityPT also will offer in-person treatments when patients need it, or upon request.

"Physical therapy is about consulting with a musculoskeletal expert with the goal of becoming an expert on your own unique body," Shirk says. "You don't need to suffer in silence."

To recap, advantages include:

— No time wasted haggling with doctor referrals and insurance companies

— Expedited care resulting in faster improvement and lower total cost of care

— Appointments on your time in your home

— Licensed clinicians who target your unique set of symptoms — no unproductive, cookie-cutter exercises

— Therapists who take a proactive approach to wellness, including assessing nutrition and lifestyle choices, upon request

— A patient dashboard using the latest technologies and science to visualize progress and stay motivated

CityPT Inc. is "Your Body, Optimized." Pain management and preventative care for muscles and joints based in Durham, N.C. Reach us at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rose Tring

AZ Media Maven

[email protected]

(602) 373-8371

Andrew Shirk

CityPT Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE CityPT

Related Links

http://www.citypt.com

