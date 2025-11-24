Cityside Fiber Begins Construction in Laguna Hills, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityside Fiber, an Orange County-based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet, is launching its state-of-the-art network in its seventh city, Laguna Hills. Construction of this ambitious project is in progress, with the first customers coming online as early as December of this year.

This expansion follows successful deployments throughout South Orange County cities such as Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Dana Point, and Irvine, further positioning Cityside Fiber as a leader in high-speed internet for homes and businesses across Southern California.

"We're excited to expand our fiber-optic network to our seventh city, Laguna Hills," said Rod Hanson, CEO of Cityside Fiber. "At Cityside Fiber, we take a customer-first approach, and we're looking forward to delivering a faster, more reliable internet option to residents and businesses across the Laguna Hills community."

"I welcome Cityside Fiber, a new California Public Utilities Commission-regulated internet provider, as they begin work to expand high-speed fiber service in our community," said Joshua Sweeney, Mayor of Laguna Hills. "While this construction will require temporary trenching and street paving restoration work to lay new fiber-optic cable, it is an important investment in our infrastructure and our future. With a new internet provider in the marketplace, there should be increased competition, which in turn should drive down prices, improve service quality, and give residents and businesses more choices for their internet needs."

Cityside Fiber, headquartered in Irvine, CA, offers 1 Gig, 2 Gig, and 5 Gig 100% fiber-optic internet packages paired with local, concierge-style customer service. Their advanced fiber technology delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds, higher reliability, and greater capacity than traditional copper-based networks, ensuring an exceptional online experience for streaming, gaming, remote work, and smart home connectivity.

Residents and businesses can check availability or pre-register for service at www.citysidefiber.com/check-availability.

About Cityside Fiber

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Orange County, California, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) developer and internet service provider. In addition to residential service, Cityside offers wholesale fiber solutions to businesses and municipalities, with networks designed to support smart city infrastructure, 5G deployments, and future connectivity needs across Southern California and beyond.

SOURCE Cityside Fiber