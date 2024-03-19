Cityside Fiber Expands Orange County Network into Lake Forest and Mission Viejo

Construction is underway in Lake Forest for the growing fiber provider, with plans to break ground in Mission Viejo this spring

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityside Networks, LLC (dba Cityside Fiber ), Cityside Fiber, a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") developer and internet service provider, has announced the expansion of its high-performance fiber network with the beginning of construction in Lake Forest. Cityside Fiber is also preparing to break ground in neighboring Mission Viejo this spring, furthering its commitment to providing high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses throughout Orange County.

Cityside Fiber completed the development of its first projects in Tustin and Dana Point in late 2023, enabling upgraded connectivity for local residents. In addition to further build-outs throughout those cities, Cityside's network construction has begun in Lake Forest, with customer activations slated for the second half of 2024. Principal development work for Mission Viejo is also underway, with the expansion of fiber to additional Orange County cities to be announced later in 2024.

"We are proud to lead the way for fiber expansion in Orange County," said Rod Hanson, Cityside Fiber CEO and co-founder. "Our investment in the communities where we work and live will drive next-generation technology advancements that create social and economic opportunities and give our neighbors an upgraded customer experience from a local provider who cares."

Unlike traditional cable and DSL, Cityside offers a 100% fiber-optic network with the fastest and most reliable technology. With speed packages delivering up to 5 Gigabits per second, Cityside's network enables lightning-fast downloads, seamless TV streaming and video, and lag-free online gaming. The network's infrastructure provides a stable connection less susceptible to environmental interference and signal degradation. Cityside commits to delivering exceptional customer service, including no long-term contracts and straightforward billing without hidden fees, surcharges, or surprise price increases.

Cityside Fiber is the ticket to the digital future for Orange County residents and businesses. To learn more, please visit www.citysidefiber.com .

About Cityside Fiber

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") developer and internet service provider. In addition to its residential offerings, Cityside provides wholesale fiber products to business customers by deploying networks with capacity and flexibility to support future smart city applications, 5G deployments, and other connectivity use cases in Southern California and expansion markets.

