CityTeam Delivered To-Go Christmas Meals to Local Residents in Need with New Food Truck

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityTeam , a non-profit organization serving the low-income and homeless population throughout the Bay Area, announced today it fed an estimated 2,000 homeless and low-income community members in the SOMA neighborhood in San Francisco, Oakland, and in San Jose thanks to donors and supporters. An average of 10,000 daily meals are provided for neighbors in need across the Bay Area. CityTeam expected an increase of visitors based on recent visitor data for resources and food, and so the organization not only served meals out of its dining hall, but also delivered food to local encampments in Oakland and in San Jose with its newly acquired CityTeam food truck called Hope on Wheels.

CityTeam food truck delivered food to homeless encampments in San Jose on Christmas Day.. CityTeam serves local community in San Jose on Christmas..

"Last year, we began hosting social distanced holiday meals and now we're able to modify when needed," said Chef Reynolds Steward who has been serving Christmas dinners at CityTeam the past 10 years. "The food truck we now have has helped us get to unhoused neighbors who are unable to make it to our dining hall. We want every single person in our community to know that we will step out to meet them where they are - rain or shine, pandemic, or not. We thank our donors for helping us make this happen."

In San Jose, Chef Reynolds Stewart cooked up a holiday feast complete with turkey, ham, yams, and his special macaroni and cheese. "We take holiday meals seriously at CityTeam. We want to give our community nutritious food, plus the vital supplies that show each person we all care," said Chef Reynolds Stewart, Food Services Manager at CityTeam San Jose.

Throughout December, children in Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose received a Christmas gift thanks to CityTeam in the Neighborhood and hundreds of volunteers. The mobile food pantries were able to accommodate families that registered for its toy drive.

"Our toy drive included a hot cocoa area and a wrapping area, specifically to give parents a sense of pride and ownership of the gift they were giving their child this Christmas. Warm winter coats and clothing were also available," said Hermie Smit, CityTeam in the Neighborhood Program Director at CityTeam. "We hosted families in various neighborhoods throughout the Bay Area and distributed an estimated 7,000 toys this holiday season along with fresh groceries."

In addition to a hot meal, groceries, and toys, more than 1,000 hygiene kits with toiletries and essential items were also distributed. As the pandemic continues, cleanliness and supplies are still in high demand.

This is one of the reasons CityTeam was recently awarded a grant to expand mobile food pantries in San Mateo County by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), which announced it will commit $7 million in grants to 75 local organizations. The CZI Community Fund supports local organizations that are increasing access to the building blocks of social and economic well-being, like housing, healthcare, education, job and career skills, and supporting civic engagement so people have the opportunity to shape their communities. CityTeam's programs and services continue to expand in all these areas, since its founding in 1957, to provide even more immediate help and lasting solutions to the community with support from companies and individual donors. Volunteers, including corporate groups, are welcome all year long.

