Citywide Home Loans Delivers Their Loan Officers a Competitive Advantage, Launches the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform

SANDY, Utah and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1998 as a small broker company of just five employees, Citywide Home Loans has grown into a successful, multi-branch operation that continuously seeks out new opportunities and products to better serve their customers and employees. Now, the company is upping its commitment to their loan officers' success by implementing the full-service Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform.

As part of the program, Citywide Home Loans has leveraged Adwerx's state of the art digital advertising automation technology to scale marketing best practices across their fifty-five branches. All loan officers and franchisees have digital retargeting campaigns that launch automatically across social media platforms and premium websites visited by potential clients. They also receive access to a pre-made inventory of personalized ads through a branded, self-service portal that they can run individually, complementing their automated campaigns. Also as a part of this portal, loan officers can target qualified prospects directly with personalized commercials on streaming TV services, giving them unprecedented access to TV as a marketing channel with custom targeting at an affordable price point.

"We are committed to providing best-in-class services to help our loan officers grow their business," said Quinn Richins, VP of Marketing at Citywide Home Loans. "The Adwerx Platform has become a powerful differentiator as we grow our employee base."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform delivers each loan officer a fully integrated, results-oriented digital marketing solution including intelligent retargeting, streaming TV commercials, and custom audience campaigns.

Intelligent retargeting extends loan officers' reach and the opportunity to recapture the interest of prospects. In fact, 43% of website visitors (potential clients) are more likely to convert as a result of online retargeting ads that follow their online behavior.

as a result of online retargeting ads that follow their online behavior. With 76% of U.S households now subscribing to a video streaming service , Adwerx's Personalized Streaming TV Commercials will deliver next-level brand exposure on the most successful advertising medium.

, Adwerx's Personalized Streaming TV Commercials will deliver next-level brand exposure on the most successful advertising medium. Loan officers can create immediate online visibility to build their brand with preferred audiences using custom audience campaigns targeted at those most important to their business, and local audience campaigns reaching consumers in the right areas with personalized ads displayed on Facebook, mobile apps and premium websites.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Citywide Home Loans, and power their digital advertising strategy," says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Making online and streaming TV advertising accessible, frictionless and easy for our clients is our top priority."

Adoption can be a challenge for organizations introducing new technology. With Adwerx's automated service model, traditional barriers to adoption are eliminated. Making the process simple and efficient allows loan officers to focus on the human relationships that build their business.

To learn more about the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform, visit enterprise.adwerx.com .

About Citywide Home Loans

Citywide Home Loans was founded on December 7, 1998 by Steven J. Goorman as Citywide Funding. His entrepreneurial, dynamic, and determined style has grown the small broker company of just 5 employees to the large corporation it is today. Even though Citywide Home Loans now employs nearly 800 employees and covers more than 37 states, the company still maintains its small company roots. Steve Goorman lives by the motto, "leadership is taught by example." Visit us at citywidehomeloans.com .

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

