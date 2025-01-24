Citywide Open House Showcases Educational Choices in Kansas City and St. Louis

600 attendees to explore schools during National School Choice Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri families are invited to discover the diverse educational options available in their communities as Show Me KC Schools brings its annual Citywide Open House to Kansas City and, for the first time, to St. Louis. This initiative allows families to tour schools, view student projects, and connect with educators to explore the unique learning environments available to their children.

Kansas City's Citywide Open House will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while St. Louis will host its inaugural Citywide Open House on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. During these events, participating schools will open their doors to host tours, highlight student projects, and feature performances. Families can also receive personalized school navigation support at the Show Me MO Schools office, which will be open during the events.

The Kansas City event has been a longstanding tradition, bringing families and schools together to foster informed educational decisions. "The Citywide Open House has become a signature event in Kansas City, empowering families to explore the many outstanding schools in the area," said Nina Ward, director of programs and events at Show Me KC Schools. "We're excited to continue this tradition and see families discover schools that align with their needs."

The expansion to St. Louis marks an exciting new chapter, offering families the same opportunity to engage with their local schools. Participating schools in St. Louis include City Garden Montessori, Kairos Academies, Premier Charter School, and many others.

"Bringing the Citywide Open House to St. Louis allows us to build connections between families and the exceptional schools in the area," said Leslie Kohlmeyer, executive director of Show Me KC Schools. "We're excited to see families explore their options and feel confident in their school choices."

Both events are timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, celebrated from January 26 to February 1, 2025. The Week marks its 15th anniversary, with over 27,000 events across the country aimed at highlighting the importance of school choice and raising awareness about K-12 educational opportunities.

Participating schools and additional event details can be found at schoolappstl.org/school-saturday/ and showmekcschools.org/events/school-saturday .

