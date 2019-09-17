ciValue Launches Facebook Integration Solution Allowing Retailers to Measure Impact of Online Ads on Offline Purchases

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ciValue has launched a Facebook Integration solution that will allow retailers and their supplier partners to quickly and easily set up targeted online advertising to their customers and measure the impact on in-store purchases.

ciValue enables retailers to drive revenue, strengthen their collaboration with product suppliers, and increase customer share of wallet with deep, flexible personalization and customer analytics.

Now ciValue is enhancing its offering by allowing customers to create highly targeted customer lists based on retail purchase history and export those lists directly to Facebook to enable targeted online advertising. Retailers and their supplier partners can then precisely track the impact of their online advertising efforts by measuring the in-store purchase activity of targeted customers.

The ability to link the online ads to offline purchases is a major step forward for retailers and their brand partners. Today most online advertising efforts can only be evaluated using metrics that are captured online, such as clicks, views, or e-commerce purchases. But while e-commerce is growing rapidly, online purchases still account less than the total retail sales. The ability to attribute offline sales to online activity is crucial.

"We are thrilled to be able to help our retail clients take another major step forward in capturing their share of their supplier partners' media revenue," said Beni Basel, ciValue Founder and CEO. "And this is just the beginning…we have plans to roll out integrations with other major online channels in the coming months."

ciValue be at the Grocery Shop conference 2019. To learn about how ciValue helps retailers leverage their customer data to growth their business, and to hear more about the Facebook Integration solution, visit us at booth #121.

About ciValue

ciValue was founded in 2014 by Beni Basel and Gilad Cohen, experienced second-time entrepreneurs and has offices in New York, Paris, and Tel Aviv. Recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Retail for Excellent Execution of Customer Expectations, the company empowers retailers to leverage their customer data and insights in a fast, scalable and personalized manner to increase customers' lifetime value and their share of suppliers' marketing budget. Leveraging data science and proprietary algorithms, ciValue offers advanced and action-driven customer and category intelligence resulting in same-store revenue uplift. Up and running within 6-8 weeks, ciValue is a fast time-to-value SaaS product, with the power to create targeted, segmented and personalized offers within hours. It is a unique marketing collaboration tool, transforming retail into an "everybody wins" opportunity for retailers, suppliers and customers.

