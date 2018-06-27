CIVANA Launches the Healers Vitality Program

Owned and operated by wellness industry veterans, CIVANA - a mission driven company - seeks to 'nurture the nurturers' by offering an affordable rate to spa and wellness practitioners so they can relax, rejuvenate and be nurtured themselves. "In order for our wellness industry to thrive, we need to support the healing professionals who give to others every day. They deserve an affordable respite to recharge and be inspired. CIVANA has honored all of these healers, regardless of where they work, by creating this special program in a welcoming environment they can call their own," states Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO of CIVANA.

The Healers Vitality Program slashes the daily room rates at the CIVANA Carefree Resort by an average of $100 with prices that start at $79/night during the summer season and $99/night in the high season plus an Experience Fee of $25 which includes 8-12 complimentary daily movement and enrichment classes and access to state of the art fitness center, in its 6 studios.

CIVANA, with a current 6-room healing arts spa, is developing the 22,000 square foot sustainable Spa CIVANA, complete with 29-treatment rooms, indoor thermal pools, an outdoor Watsu® pool and lap pool, opens later this year. Two healthy dining outlets are also available. Terras, an all-day dining outlet is about "choice", offering a variety of menu selections that include nutritionally balanced dishes to more traditional plates and indulgent desserts and fine wines. Café Meto's breakfast and lunch menu is calorically portioned and nutritionally sourced, as well as offering locally roasted coffees, freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices and hand-crafted smoothies. The CIVANA Carefree wellness resort is in Greater Scottsdale surrounded by several mountain ranges ideal for hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures.

The Healers Vitality Program is open to individuals with the health and wellness field specifically spa and wellness center staff, fitness and program instructors, massage therapists, aestheticians, nutritionists, caregivers (senior living, domestic abuse, shelters), nurses and wellness product companies. Those interested in the program can email healers@civanacarefree.com, call the resort directly at 480-653-9002 or sign up directly at https://www.civanacarefree.com/healer-program/. After registering, individuals can book directly with their code.

