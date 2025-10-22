Civaris Launches Human Capital Specialist Private Investment Firm

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civaris Capital Management, LP ("Civaris"), a private investment firm specializing in optimizing human capital assets, today announced its official launch. The firm is led by Jordan Earnheardt and Patrick Danvers, experienced private equity professionals with deep expertise in lower-middle-market, asset-lite services businesses.

Civaris partners with subject matter experts, founders, and leadership teams across businesses where human capital is the company's primary asset. The firm's differentiated approach reorients organizations around talent assessment, acquisition, development, and delivery, while creating cultures of excellence through a data-driven framework. Civaris expects to focus on companies generating $3 million to $12+ millionof EBITDA, prioritizing GDP-plus growth sectors, mission-critical offerings, talent-constrained markets, and cultures of performance, collaboration, and accountability.

"Civaris was founded on the belief that modern businesses are defined by their human capital," said Jordan Earnheardt, Managing Partner. "Our mission is to create best-in-class companies by prioritizing, defining, and measuring the impact of talent. In many businesses, the people aren't just the most important asset, they're the only one, and Civaris's philosophy recognizes that."

"We built Civaris to be the kind of partner we always wished existed for founders and investors alike," added Patrick Danvers, Partner. "We view performance and alignment through a cultural lens, and our responsibility is to build environments that attract exceptional people and organize them to perform at their highest potential."

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Civaris is currently completing its organizational phase and preparing for fund formation and regulatory registration. In keeping with its focus on talent as the defining differentiator, the firm is expanding its team and operational infrastructure to support its next phase of growth.

The name Civaris, derived from Civitas (community, organization) and Aristos (excellence), reflects the firm's defining philosophy: "The Best People, Organized."

For more information, visit www.civaris.com or contact [email protected].

About Civaris

Civaris is a private investment firm focused on building and scaling human-capital-intensive businesses in the United States. The firm's approach recognizes human capital as a core driver of value creation, partnering with experts, founders, and management teams to develop scalable, enduring organizations across service-based sectors.

Headquarters: Miami, FL

Website:www.civaris.com

Disclaimer:

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Civaris is in its organizational and pre-registration phase and is not currently managing client or investor capital.

SOURCE Civaris Capital Management, LP