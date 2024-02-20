CIVC Partners Announces Investment in Highstreet

News provided by

CIVC Partners, L.P.

20 Feb, 2024, 15:58 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in the business services sector, is pleased to announce its investment in Highstreet IT Solutions ("Highstreet" or the "Company") in partnership with CEO Nick Magliato, CFO Ben Davies, and the Highstreet management team. 

Highstreet, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a rapidly growing, cloud-focused Oracle implementation and managed services provider offering services across a client's entire cloud lifecycle. The Company provides a full suite of services, from up-front strategy and design assessments, to implementing and migrating to cloud environments, to long-term managed services. The entire Highstreet management team will remain in place following the transaction. For additional information about Highstreet, visit www.highstreetit.com.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a team at CIVC that shares our vision for Highstreet," said CEO Nick Magliato. "CIVC has been an active investor in the IT services sector and has the resources and capabilities to help us execute on our growth strategy while continuing to provide unmatched services to our clients."

Marc McManus, Partner at CIVC, commented, "Highstreet is a rapidly growing implementation and managed services provider with an exceptional track record of exceeding client expectations driven by deep technical expertise and end user focus. We are excited to partner with Nick and Ben to support the Company in accelerating organic growth and pursuing strategic acquisitions." Andrew Roche, Principal at CIVC, added, "Highstreet is an exciting investment opportunity for CIVC and a strong fit with our experience investing in high-growth service-oriented businesses."

The partnership with Highstreet builds on CIVC's investment experience in IT services. Other representative investments include Datavail (data managed services), Industrial Networking Solutions (industrial IoT solutions), Allata (digital engineering services), iVision (managed IT services), and KeyData (cybersecurity services).

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to CIVC on the transaction. Guggenheim Securities acted as Highstreet's financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Highstreet.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders.  Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.4 billion in 82 platforms, primarily as growth and buyout capital, along with founders and executives in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector. CIVC Partners now currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VII. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

CIVC Press Contact

Kate Gallego
CIVC Partners 
(312) 873-7331
[email protected]

SOURCE CIVC Partners, L.P.

Also from this source

CIVC Partners Announces Acquisition of Datavail

CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in the business services sector, is pleased to ...
CIVC Partners Announces Partner Promotion

CIVC Partners Announces Partner Promotion

CIVC Partners, LP ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sloan Wilson to Partner in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.