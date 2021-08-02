CIVC Partners Announces Investment in YOUNG & Associates

ST. LOUIS and CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in business services sectors, is pleased to announce the firm's investment in YOUNG & Associates ("YOUNG" or the "Company"), in partnership with Ray & Linda Young and the existing YOUNG management team.

YOUNG is a leading nationwide property damage consulting firm, providing damage assessments, cost estimating, forensic engineering, and construction project management services. YOUNG was founded in 1997 by Ray and Linda Young and has since established itself as a trusted service provider to insurance carriers and claims services firms. YOUNG's entire management team will remain in place following the investment and will maintain a significant ownership position in the Company.

The Company's CEO, Wade Bushman, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with a CIVC team that shares our vision for YOUNG, and has the resources and capabilities to help us expand our service offering and accelerate our growth trajectory." YOUNG founder, Ray Young added, "CIVC's experience partnering with founder-owned businesses and management teams will be instrumental as we continue to strategically build our business. We expect CIVC to be a value-added partner and position YOUNG to further differentiate itself as a trusted partner for our customers."

Marc McManus, a Partner at CIVC, added that, "YOUNG is a highly-respected, leading property damage consulting provider with an exceptional track record and deep technical expertise. We are looking forward to our partnership with Ray, Linda, Wade, and the rest of the YOUNG management team to support the Company in accelerating organic growth and pursuing strategic acquisitions." Alex Lieberman, a Vice President at CIVC, added, "YOUNG is an exciting investment opportunity for CIVC and builds on our experience partnering with rapidly growing insurance, legal, and engineering services businesses."

Prior representative investments within outsourced engineering and legal services include EN Engineering (utility engineering and consulting services) and Magna Legal Services (litigation support services), and prior representative investments within insurance services include StoneRidge Insurance Brokers (Canadian insurance brokerage/MGA) and Crest Insurance Group (retail insurance brokerage).

Ropes & Gray LLP and Locke Lord LLP served as legal advisors to CIVC. Bushido Strategic Advisory and Brown Smith Wallace served as financial advisors to YOUNG and Sandberg Phoenix LLP and Jenkins Kling LLP served as legal advisors to YOUNG.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested approximately $1.9 billion in 69 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that may be an acquisition candidate for YOUNG, please contact Marc McManus ([email protected]) or Alex Lieberman ([email protected]).

