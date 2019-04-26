CIVCO Radiotherapy & Stratpharma AG Healthcare Announce Global Collaboration for Renewed & Revolutionary Patient Care

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions and Stratpharma AG, a Swiss company that specializes in innovative topical medical products to improve post-procedure outcomes, have expanded their partnership to focus on wound care for radiation therapy patients. This initiative aligns with the missions of both companies to focus on patient outcomes in the radiation therapy space.

CIVCO and its world-class global distribution network will be the global distributors of the StrataXRT® product, an innovative wound dressing for the treatment for radiation dermatitis. Acute radiation-induced skin reactions are an inevitable consequence of radiation therapy and occur in up to 95% of patients receiving treatment to the breast, groin or perineum. StrataXRT is a self-drying gel wound dressing, developed to be used during and after radiation treatment.

"The StrataXRT product truly aligns with our mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide. This innovative product and exciting collaboration allows us to expand our patient-centric focus, not only on patient comfort during treatment, but also on patient wellness during and after treatment," said Nat Geissel, president of CIVCO Radiotherapy.

"We are pleased to be working closely with CIVCO Radiotherapy and their synergies worldwide in this new approach to provide innovative solutions to radiation patients, improving overall outcomes," said Darren Kerr, Stratpharma AG CEO.

About Stratpharma

Stratpharma AG is a Swiss company based in Basel that specializes in innovative film-forming full-contact topical medical products to improve medical and aesthetic outcomes in post-procedure care in aesthetic dermatology, plastic surgery, wound care, gynecology, and radiation oncology. Stratpharma Inc. USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Stratpharma AG and is Headquartered in San Diego, California. Stratpharma Inc. USA is responsible for bringing product distribution and education to U.S. healthcare professionals and patients. In addition to the U.S., Stratpharma products are registered in more than 70 countries and sold in over 60 countries all over the world.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years of experience in the radiation oncology industry and offers high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. These solutions include couchtops and overlays for linear accelerators and imaging systems, advanced patient immobilization solutions, robotic patient positioning, advanced fiducial markers, and immobilization/positioning equipment and consumables. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

