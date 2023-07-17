CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix Showcase as One Company at AAPM 2023

CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, now together as one company, will exhibit their innovative and patented solutions during the annual American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 65th Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, July 23-27, 2023. The company encourages attendees to visit booth #1411 to experience many of these solutions firsthand.

The company will also have on-display many market-leading solutions and recent innovations focused on improving patient comfort and outcomes, including:

SBRT and All in One Immobilization Systems

The Body Pro-Lok ONE™ system features the only bridge on the market designed with variable height adjustment and lateral and tilting offset for varying body types. SBRT bridges, belts, and additional customization options are also available with the Alta™ Multipurpose Device (including Patient Transfer).

SRS Immobilization Systems

The Encompass™ and Solstice™ SRS Immobilization Systems are highly advanced, non-invasive solutions designed for precisely targeted brain, head, and neck treatments. The Encompass is validated for HyperArc™ and provides setup confidence and comfort with the Integrated Shim™ system. Solstice features unique variable pitch capability, increasing setup and treatment flexibility.

Proton Solutions, including Pediatric Options

Universal Couchtop™ and the innovative ProForm™ and Pediatric ProForm, provide an easy-to-use mask attachment and a homogeneous treatment region optimized for CNS patients. The kVue™ Couchtop with BoS® system has become a proton industry standard for head & neck immobilization with its conformal shape which allows optimal treatment beam angles.

Symphony® Patient Transfer Solution

A Symphony solution combines an AirShuttle™ positioning & transfer device with an AirDrive™ system to provide smooth patient transfers for imaging and treatment applications. AirShuttle Devices and AirDrive Systems can be used in imaging modalities including MRI (up to 3 Tesla), CT, X-Ray, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and radiation therapy treatment environments including brachytherapy.

Largest Selection of Specially Designed Fiducial Markers

Implantable fiducial markers provide a highly effective method of ensuring accurate target localization for tumors/organs which move in respect to external anatomy, as well as for the precise localization needed for stereotactic radiotherapy.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix

CIVCO Radiotherapy & Qfix is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. The company has over 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market. Visit www.CivcoRT.com and www.Qfix.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Director of Marketing, at +1 319.248.6619 or [email protected]

