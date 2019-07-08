CIVCO Radiotherapy Presents Proton Head & Neck Immobilization Solution at AAPM 2019 Annual Meeting

CORALVILLE, Iowa, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will present their Universal Couchtop™ proton system along with several new solutions and collaborative partnerships during the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 61st Annual Meeting & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas, July 14-18th.

The Universal Couchtop™ ProForm™ Head & Neck Extension features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients. A homogeneous treatment area and soft gradient edges reduce beam degradation. The extension is quick and easy to attach and retains all the important benefits that the Universal Couchtop offers, including a rails-free treatment area.

CIVCO's most recent innovations and solutions focusing on improving patient comfort, wellness and outcomes, before, during and after treatment include:

Adaptiiv Medical Technologies provides a 3D printing software solution that seamlessly integrates into existing radiotherapy workflows giving treatment centers the ability to create customized patient-specific uniform thickness bolus, modulated electron bolus and HDR surface brachytherapy applicators. Adaptiiv's solution automates accessory design, improves treatment, spares healthy tissues and reduces air gaps and hot spots.

StrataXRT® Wound Dressing, a novel, flexible wound dressing for the management of radiation dermatitis. CIVCO is the exclusive U.S. provider of the StrataXRT product.

Chabner XRT® Radiation Bra with its enhanced design provides optimal breast support during simulation, planning and treatment. Washable, reusable fitting bras are now available to provide a unique solution to properly size the patient.

GrayDuck Stents™ which currently are the only customized off-the-shelf oral stent with multi-directional tongue positioning away from the radiation field. The stent can position the tongue in one of several positions; laterally (left or right), depressing (downward) or a combination thereof. Small and medium sizes are available.

Additional product demonstrations will be available in-booth including the Solstice™ SRS Immobilization System that provides corrective pitch capability with positioning flexibility.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Sr. Marketing Manager, at +1 319.248.6619 or Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

COPYRIGHT © 2019. CIVCO AND CHABNER XRT ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS OF CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS. PROFORM, SOLSTICE AND UNIVERSAL COUCHTOP ARE TRADEMARKS OF CIVCO. ALL OTHER TRADEMARKS ARE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. ALL PRODUCTS MAY NOT BE LICENSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CANADIAN LAW. 2019C1486 REV. A

SOURCE CIVCO Radiotherapy

Related Links

http://www.civcort.com

