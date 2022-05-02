CIVCO Radiotherapy to Unveil TotalRT All in One Solution at ESTRO 2022

CORALVILLE, Iowa, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will unveil the TotalRT All in One Solution along with several innovative solutions during the annual ESTRO Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, 6-10 May 2022. A special product showcase will take place 6 May at 18:35.

The TotalRT Platform is designed to quickly adapt CIVCO RT's positioning and immobilization solutions to radiotherapy clinical setup and treatment needs, providing an all in one solution. The platform features a large, artifact-free and homogeneous treatment area for precise dose delivery and allows for repeatable patient positioning on CT, MR and photon treatment tables.

CIVCO RT will also display their recent innovations focusing on improving patient comfort and outcomes, including:

Evolve Breastboard and Pro Wing Board™ Coming Soon

The innovative Evolve Breastboard is a modular and lightweight breast & thorax positioning solution that allows flexibility in patient setup without sacrificing comfort. The board's innovative GlideTrack technology allows quick and simple indexing of many Wing Boards™, including the Pro Wing Board, to accommodate patients of varied torso lengths. Several hand grips, headrests and thermoplastic options easily integrate to maximize positioning options based on patient or clinical need.

Pediatric ProForm™ Head & Neck Solution Coming Soon

The Pediatric ProForm Universal Couchtop™ Extension, ProForm CT & MR Overlays, and thermoplastic options have been designed specifically for pediatric proton therapy. The extension design will allow attachment to current IBA, Hitachi and Mevion compatible pedestals. This pediatric solution compliments CIVCO RT's current adult ProForm series and is available for CT & MR imaging and proton & photon treatment.

Collaborative Partnerships

CIVCO RT encourages attendees to visit their booth to learn about many unique solutions offered by their collaborative partners, including Medical Precision Comfort Marker 2.0 patient marking system, Chabner XRT® Radiation Bra and GrayDuck oral positioning stents.

Additional product demonstrations will be available in-booth including the Solstice™ SRS Immobilization System , providing corrective pitch capability with positioning flexibility for non-invasive head and neck radiotherapy treatment, and Body Pro-Lok ONE™ SBRT Immobilization System, featuring the only SBRT bridge that allows variable height adjustment, and lateral and tilting offset capabilities to adapt to the patient's natural posture and body type.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy will celebrate 40 years of experience developing, manufacturing, and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions in 2022. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

