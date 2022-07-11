Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Boy Scouts of America, Rotary Club, Ethics and Compliance Officer Association & Others

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022 by Products and Services, Type, Mode of Donation, Organisation Location" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global civic and social organizations market is expected to grow from $55.96 billion in 2021 to $59.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to reach $72.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The civic and social organizations market consists of sales of civic and social services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the civic and social interests of their members. Establishments in this industry may operate bars and restaurants for their members. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of civic and social organizations are academia, activist groups, charities, clubs, community foundations, community organizations, consumer organizations, cooperatives and others. Academia relates to all academics in a region or country, as well as the institutions where they operate and the activities they do. The different products and services include membership services, prepared meals and beverages, gaming services, rental of nonresidential space, private gifts, grants and donations, government grants and support, others and involves various modes of donations such online, offline. The several organization locations include domestic and international.



Increasing donations from corporates is driving the civic and social organizations market. Sponsorships from corporates are great sources of funding for these organizations to promote and fulfil the needs of society. These donations come in various forms such as philanthropic, event sponsorship, cause marketing, pro bono, matching gifts, paid release, in-kind gifts, and check-out campaigns.

For instance, in April 2021, The Ithaca, a New York-based online fundraising tool for nonprofits had assisted over 40,000 organisations in raising over $2 billion. During civic Giving Days in August 2020, it facilitated a record-breaking $124 million in donations. Moreover, in June 2020, BMO Financial Groups, a financial service provider, announced plans to donate $1 million to a number of organizations in North America that provide support to social and racial justice, and inclusion. The increase in donations from corporates is positively impacting the growth of the civic and social organizations market.



Developing applications to engage the youth in sharing community issues is a major trend in the civic and social organizations market.



6. Civic And Social Organizations Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Products and Services

Membership Services

Prepared Meals And Beverages

Gaming Services

Rental Of Nonresidential Space

Private Gifts, Grants And Donations

Government Grants And Support

Others

6.2. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type

Academia

Activist Groups

Charities

Clubs

Community Foundations

Community Organizations

Consumer Organizations

Cooperatives

Others

6.3. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Mode of Donation

Online

Offline

6.4. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Organisation Location

Domestic

International

Companies Mentioned

The Boy Scouts of America

Boys and Girls Club of America

The Young Men's Christian Association

Rotary Club

Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Lions Club International

Civic Nation

Campus Vote Project

Andrew Goodman Foundation

Nonprofit Vote

American Association of State Colleges and Universities

HeadCount

Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities

Congressional Award Foundation

Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Inc

Society For Public Health Education

National Association Of Government Communicators

Ethics and Compliance Officer Association

