Civic, Business and Community Leaders Gather in LA to Discuss REFUGEES AND MIGRATION - THE GLOBAL CHALLENGE AND THE LOCAL IMPACT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, The United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA), Southern California Division, will host its 12th Annual West Coast Global Forum from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the California Endowment in Los Angeles to bring together the diplomatic corps, business, and community leaders to discuss the world's most impactful issues to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. This year's theme: Refugees and Migration—The Global Challenge And The Local Impact. Event livestream link: http://UNA.KNEKT.Live. (Tune in: 11:30 am – 3 pm PT / September 18, 2019).

"The concern, care and impact of refugees and migration is a daily headline in the United States and around world," said Eliane (Elle) Fersan, Director, Immigrants and Global Migration Initiative at the University of Southern California (USC) Gould School of Law, and keynote speaker at the Forum. "Now is the time to have these important discussions. I am honored to share my perspective on global migration issues at this prestigious event with leaders who can shape policy and outcomes for the greater good of all."

Each year, the UNA-USA Global Forum recognizes local organizations and individuals who have made positive impacts for social change. This year's Global Citizen Award recipients include:

Citi, a global bank with a strong track record of supporting organizations that enable refugees and immigrants to integrate into the social and economic fabric of local communities in Southern California. Citi Community Development is the founding corporate partner of Cities for Citizenship, a national initiative which aims to increase citizenship and financial inclusion among eligible permanent residents. Launched in 2014 in collaboration with Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Mayors of New York and Chicago, Cities for Citizenship has expanded to 88 cities and counties across the U.S. – and in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee, Cities for Citizenship has served more than 2,600 individuals in Los Angeles to date. This year, Citi, in collaboration with Girl Rising, the International Rescue Committee and HP, debuted the short film Brave Girl Rising, which follows a young refugee woman named Nasro fighting for her education in one of the world's largest refugee camps. Citi Community Development has also helped impact the financial resilience of more than 50,000 Los Angeles residents through its catalytic support for the Ventanilla de Asesoria Financiera (Financial Empowerment Window), which provides free, high-quality financial counseling in-language at Mexican Consulates.

"As a global bank operating in over 100 countries during a time of unprecedented urban transformation and migration into cities, Citi has aimed to play a critical role in identifying and implementing innovative solutions that support refugee and immigrant populations," said Halé Behzadi, managing director and global market manager of the Western Region, Citi Private Bank. "Receiving the UNA-USA Global Citizen Award is further recognition of the impact we've made and encourages us to continue taking action to effect positive and meaningful change for refugee and immigrant communities in Southern California and beyond."

"Enabling greater economic integration for immigrants is a vital way to boost their financial security and increase economic opportunity in the communities in which they live," said Bob Annibale, Global Director, Citi Community Development and Inclusive Finance. "By supporting such multisector efforts as Cities for Citizenship and the Ventanilla program, Citi aims to expand financial inclusion and harness citizenship as an economic asset for individuals, cities and the national economy."

Nahla Kayali, Founder and Executive Director, Access California Services, and Gillian Sorensen, Board Member, the International Rescue Committee & former United Nations Assistant Secretary General for External Relations, for each of their efforts in elevating citizenship, quality of life, and belonging among migrant communities through dedicated outreach and resource programs.

"Now more than ever, we as community members and above all brothers and sisters in humanity must continue to challenge negative discourse regarding refugee resettlement and migration by recognizing the valuable contributions refugees bring to any given society," said Kayali.

"A primary focus of the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is advocating and educating the community on behalf of the 17 sustainable development goals to help people around the world live healthy lives with clean water, respect for each other, in peace. Our efforts, together with local UNA- USA chapters, other NGOs, national and international partners, aim to end poverty, hunger, and inequality among races and genders, and promote access to education, clean water and sanitation. We address important issues that affect us all today and our future, especially resolving the climate crisis. We help various UN agencies and other NGOs build cities and communities where peace, justice and institutions can elevate the quality of life for all people on earth," said Barry Simon, Division President, UNA-USA, Southern California Division.

The UNA Global Forum raises funds and offers resources and support to further the efforts of its 12 Southern California chapters to educate and mobilize communities around the valuable work of the United Nations and to advocate for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in all its aspects for a globally inclusive and shared future.

About UNA-USA Southern California Division

As a program of the UN Foundation, the UNA-USA Southern California Division is committed to supporting its 12 local chapters in advocating and educating the community about the important work of the UN. The Division provides a platform for all chapter members in Southern California to build synergies by collaborating on programs and events that are based on a strong UN-US relationship. UNA-USA Southern California Division is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.

