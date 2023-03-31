Civic Leaders Celebrate the Official Opening of Enhance Health Headquarters

Mar 31, 2023, 06:00 ET
When:
April 4, 2023, 2:00 PM, EST
Where:
Enhance Health Headquarters, 1550 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323. In front of main entrance.
What:
Interview and photo/video opportunity with state and city officials and Enhance Health leaders at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official completion of the Enhance Health Headquarters.
Started in 2021, Enhance Health employs more than 600 workers who help enroll people in affordable marketplace health insurance plans. The company continues to hire employees, making it one of the city's fastest growing new companies.
Who:
Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
About Enhance Health:
Enhance Health is an organization of health insurance experts that leverages digital technologies and a concierge experience to streamline the health insurance enrollment process. The company simplifies what is too often a time-consuming, overwhelming and confusing process by connecting users with best-in-class health insurance and medicare plans in only a few minutes. Founded in mid-2021 through partnership with and funding from Bain Capital, Enhance Health has grown to more than 600 employees and 300,000 customers with projections to continue rapid growth nationwide.
