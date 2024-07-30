Civic Nation and the United States Department of Energy Announce "Save On Clean Energy" Campaign, a Coalition of 50+ Partners to Help Americans Save Billions on Energy Bills

New "Save On Clean Energy" campaign aims to educate and connect consumers and community groups to information on how to lower their energy bills and save on clean energy upgrades

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nonprofit Civic Nation and the U.S. Department of Energy are launching the Save On Clean Energy campaign, representing a nonpartisan coalition of 50+ businesses, organizations and local government leaders. The campaign will educate consumers and community leaders about new incentives passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which are estimated to save Americans billions of dollars in energy costs. Save On Clean Energy will promote the historic rebates and tax incentives available for upgrades like heat pumps and solar panels, as well as help consumers and local organizations create clean energy plans that work for them.

Right now, consumers and community leaders who want to save money face a complicated web of tools and resources that may be difficult to navigate. The Save On Clean Energy campaign helps address this problem:

The campaign will launch a clean energy savings resource hub, aggregating and curating tools and resources to help consumers and community leaders learn about available incentives, like tax credits and rebate opportunities.

The campaign will build a network of trusted messengers to share information about these benefits with their neighbors, networks and communities.

The campaign will coordinate a series of customized trainings, briefings and workshops for key stakeholders including school districts, houses of worship, hospitals, local governments and more to learn about clean energy saving opportunities.

The campaign will partner with local elected officials and community based organizations to host events across the country to highlight how communities are already benefiting from these clean energy investments, showing the impact firsthand.

"Millions of Americans are eligible to lower their energy bills and dramatically reduce the cost of upgrades like heat pumps, solar panels and more. But right now, many consumers don't know how to take advantage of these historic incentives," said Kyle Lierman, CEO of Civic Nation. "We want to make sure that homeowners, renters and community institutions like schools, hospitals and houses of worship understand how they can save. We are excited to team up with a dynamic coalition of 50+ organizations that will help us reach people in every corner of the country."

Thanks to newly available incentives in the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, it's more affordable than ever to invest in upgrades like heat pumps, solar panels, insulation, cooking appliances and more. According to the Department of Energy, Americans will save approximately $38 billion on electricity bills.

"Every day the Department of Energy strives to build upon the clean energy transition in a way that benefits ALL Americans. We are proud to partner alongside Civic Nation and its clean energy savings campaign to ensure all communities are informed and equipped with the correct tools and resources to take advantage of the historic incentives and investments thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris," said Jeffrey Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. "To utilize their coalition of diverse organizations and groups will truly allow us to reach Americans in every corner of the country, leaving no community behind as we transition to a clean energy economy."

"Despite our progress on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credit and rebate programs for consumers to save money on clean energy, too many Americans still don't know about these programs," said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy. "The Save on Clean Energy campaign is launching at a critical time to empower Americans across the country to take advantage of these incentives, lower their utility bills and help tackle the climate crisis."

The campaign is supported by a diverse coalition of voices coming together to promote these new investments and build a pipeline of demand as more becomes available in states across the country. The coalition brings together major non-profit organizations like the United Way, industry partners like Carrier and Sunrun, municipalities and a bipartisan network of mayors across the country through Climate Mayors and key partnerships with Rewiring America, League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power.

You can view a list of partners at SaveOnCleanEnergy.org.

"It has never been more important to reduce the energy burden of Americans. Embracing clean energy is saving on energy and our climate financing is helping to make homes, businesses, schools and churches cleaner and cheaper to power. We are proud to work side by side with such a broad coalition helping bring clean energy to every American for the first time," said Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank.

"At United Way, we collaborate with neighbors to forge resilient communities equipped to handle any challenge," said Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide and Power Forward Communities board member. "Our widespread presence in 95% of U.S. communities positions us to significantly enhance clean energy incentives through our partnership with Civic Nation and its clean energy savings campaign. This effort not only improves health and affordability for millions, particularly in underserved areas, but also promises sustainable benefits for our planet."

"Madisonians want to be part of the solution to climate change. Now it is even easier to take action thanks to the new incentives for energy efficiency, solar panels and other green technologies. As we work on making housing more affordable in our community, reducing energy costs for our residents is an important component in making that possible," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. "The Biden-Harris Clean Energy Plan is helping Madison reach our goal of running all City operations off renewable energy by 2030. We anticipate receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants and direct pay credits under the Biden-Harris Plan."

"We're very excited to partner on this campaign to help American households get the home upgrades they deserve," said Ari Matusiak, CEO and co-founder of Rewiring America. "Going electric means bill savings, improved indoor air quality and enhanced home comfort. Rewiring America has built tools to help homeowners and renters access incentives made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act as well as those at the state, local and utility level, for extra savings. The time to save on electric home upgrades is now."

Visit SaveOnCleanEnergy.org to learn more about new opportunities to reduce monthly energy bills as these programs become available in states across the country.

