CIVIC WINS GOLD AT AD AGE SMALL AGENCY OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The Agency Receives Top Honors in the Experiential Category for Outstanding Work and High Performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVIC, the creative marketing and communications agency known for driving growth through the power of community, was honored by Ad Age as Experiential Agency of the Year , Gold at the Small Agency Awards. The award contest honors independent agencies that produce groundbreaking work executing ideas that rival advertising's largest and most sought-after partners.

As Judann Pollack, Ad Age executive editor wrote : "These small shops have big ideas—and even bigger ambitions...From outrageously brave ideas to tightly targeted B2B campaigns and creating cultural milestones, the agencies on this list prove definitively that small is mighty."

Ad Age's editorial team selected the winners based on their ability to create exceptional and effective work for clients, maintain a financially healthy business, and cultivate a diverse and rewarding employee environment.

"Being recognized by Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year awards is a tremendous honor and an amazing way to mark our 25th anniversary," said Nate Schreiber, Partner at CIVIC. "Our passion for storytelling, powerful experiences, and authentic content is about bringing brands together with their audiences in meaningful ways. When we do this right, we create and execute platforms that deliver enduring value for our clients and their customers."

CIVIC's notable campaigns include immersive storytelling experiences for Audible at Sundance and SXSW, the creative strategies for "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" and The Sopranos' 25th anniversary. These efforts have captivated audiences and driven significant brand engagement and loyalty.

The agency also collaborated with Ford on the rebirth of Michigan Central in Detroit, which reopened after a six-year restoration in service of Bill Ford's vision to create an innovation and cultural epicenter to invent the future of transportation. Purchased by Ford in 2018, the station is a centerpiece of Detroit's global comeback. To launch, Ford hosted Michigan Central OPEN, a grand celebration including the Live from Detroit global concert that CIVIC co-produced with Eminen, Paul Rosenbeg and Super Bowl halftime show producer Jesse Collins featuring Eminem, Diana Ross, Jack White, Big Sean, and dozens of Detroit's biggest stars; the OPEN House immersive museum; and an inclusive innovation thought leadership summit. The Open campaign resulted in a record national prime time audience on NBC and nearly one billion unique views of Ford and Michigan Central content across Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok - that's helping drive a substantial increase in business for Michigan Central.

Earlier this year, the agency launched an accessibility practice , partnering with CMOs and CCOs to make brands more accessible. The practice helps brands expand their reach to more than 1.3 billion people globally who have accessibility issues by addressing needs in both meaningful and profitable ways.

Most recently the agency was honored to be the first agency certified as a LGBTQ+ Safe Space by The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) and to lead all media and influencer communications for The Stonewall Inn and SIGBI during Pride Month and beyond.

ABOUT CIVIC:

CIVIC is an agency that drives brand growth through the power of community. We thrive on crafting experiences, content, and communications that give audiences brand-defining moments—whether that's connecting with employees, customers, investors, the media, or society. Our work boosts brand visibility and customer participation. We partner with some of the most recognizable brands, such as Ford, HBO, Verizon, NBCU, and Audible. We're a 2024 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year and have received honors from the Ex Awards, Cannes, and PR Net 100. Come build with us at civic-us.com and [email protected]

SOURCE CIVIC