Civica acquires master data management company VisionWare

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, and with operations in the UK and the US, VisionWare is a provider of innovative master data management (MDM) solutions for local, regional and state government and healthcare. Its products and services deliver to organizations a complete, single view of their customers, enabling more efficient data-driven processes and intelligent automation. The company has been recognized as an innovator by Bloor Research and included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM of customer data solutions.

In keeping with Group strategy, VisionWare adds customer-relevant technology and expertise which is complementary across Civica's leading family of business-critical software and services for the public sector. It also builds on the recent launch of Civica's Digital division and strengthens the company's capability to accelerate transformation of public services through digital technology and automation.

In addition to a significant presence in the UK and Asia Pacific, Civica is active in both the US and Canada. The Group has a 16-year unbroken record of profitable growth, and as part of its strategic direction to increase its scale of activity within government and healthcare globally, the business is eager to develop opportunities in the US and Canada and is committed to supporting North American customers.

Master data is a fundamental enabler for digital business platforms. VisionWare's MDM solutions allow customers to break down the silos that hold data and create a single view, whether of citizens, patients or members, underpinned by smart matching technology to synthesize data across multiple systems.

VisionWare customers include North Lanarkshire Council, which won a 2017 digital engagement award for its customer portal project, Mecklenburg County, BUPA and Premera Blue Cross, the largest health plan in the Pacific Northwest. In the UK the two companies are already working together as part of Civica's strategic partnership at Hull City Council.

Wayne Story, Civica Group CEO, said, "I am delighted to welcome VisionWare to the Group. The public sector and healthcare are facing major change, while emerging technologies as part of a broader digital revolution are also driving a massive shift. Together we have a stronger capability to help customers extract maximum business value from their data, with the opportunity to expand further on the current activities of both companies and to capitalize on key opportunities, from digital engagement to machine learning."

Gordon Cooper, VisionWare founder and CEO, said, "All organizations are dealing with exploding volumes of data and recognize the enormous value locked away in fragmented data assets which can help to deliver a better customer experience and greater efficiency. Master data management solutions have an increasingly important role to play, and we are excited about our increased ability to grow and expand as part of the Civica Group."

About Civica

Civica (www.civica.com) is a market-leading specialist in business-critical software, digital solutions and managed services that help teams and organizations around the world to transform the way they work. Combining exceptional customer focus, experience and commitment, Civica supplies more than 3,000 major customers in 10 countries around the world.

About VisionWare

VisionWare is a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions for healthcare and local government organizations. It provides the tools for both government entities as well as healthcare providers, payers, and technology companies to make critical advancements in digital transformation, analytics, citizen/patient engagement, quality improvement, and compliance. Its solution suite will match, verify, govern, and integrate data, providing one rich, comprehensive view of organizations' patients or citizens. VisionWare has the flexibility to work with multiple systems and across a variety of data silos.

