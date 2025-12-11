Civica To Supply Essential Generic Medicines under Contract Awarded by US Department of Veterans Affairs

Non-Profit Pharmaceutical Company Awarded Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Contract

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civica, a non-profit pharmaceutical company founded to help mitigate the risks associated with generic drug shortages, has been awarded a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to supply it with essential generic medications via the VA Federal Supply Schedule Program

As part of this contract, Civica's products will be available for purchase through the Pharmaceutical Prime Vendor (PPV) program. These products will be available to all of the VA's medical centers and outpatient clinics, as well as other federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States. It operates a vast network of healthcare facilities, including 170 medical centers and 1,193 outpatient clinics, totaling 1,363 facilities.

"Civica is proud to be a partner to the VA, and to the millions of Americans the system serves," said Jennifer Spalding, Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel of Civica. "Providing essential generic medicines to the VA will help its centers and clinics ensure a safe and steady supply of essential generic medications and allow them to protect the health of veterans and their families."

Drug shortages are a persistent challenge to the U.S. healthcare industry. The American Society of Hospital Pharmacists reports hundreds of drugs on regular shortage, including many critical sterile injectables frequently used in urgent care settings. Shortages often force hospitals to expend additional resources, including staff time to find, procure, and administer alternative drugs.

About Civica

Founded in 2018 by innovative healthcare leaders nationwide, Civica is a pharmaceutical nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the accessibility, affordability and quality of essential generic injectables and biosimilar insulins. With 60 members, including leading health systems, hospitals, and philanthropic organizations, Civica supplies more than 70 essential medicines frequently found in the FDA Drug Shortages Database to over 1,400 hospitals, supporting care for over 90 million patients. By committing to long-term contracts and targeting six months of safety stock, we help stabilize the market and reduce the impact of shortages. Learn more at www.Civicarx.org.

