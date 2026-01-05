CivicaScript announces availability of low-cost insulin and biosimilar for chronic inflammatory conditions in the US

New additions expand company's rapidly growing product portfolio

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicaScript®, LLC, a nonprofit company dedicated to bringing low-cost generic medicines and biosimilars to U.S. patients, today announced the availability of two new products: insulin glargine-yfgn and ustekinumab-aauz.

Civica insulin glargine-yfgn is indicated to improve glycemic control in adult and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus, and is interchangeable1 with Lantus®2 (insulin glargine). It is the result of a collaborative effort of Civica, CivicaScript, the Civica Foundation and other partners to improve the availability of affordable insulin.

Civica insulin glargine-yfgn is marketed nationally by CivicaScript. Thanks to a partnership with the state of California's CalRx® program, it will carry the CalRx brand in California pharmacies.

Ustekinumab-aauz is indicated for the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions in certain patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. It is interchangeable3 to the reference product Stelara®4 (ustekinumab).

"We're proud to begin the New Year by expanding access to two important biosimilars that can help lower costs for patients and health plans," said CivicaScript President Brent J. Eberle. "Our growing portfolio shows that putting patients first isn't just the right thing to do – it's a proven path to delivering affordable generics and biosimilars."

Civica insulin glargine-yfgn is available in prefilled pens at the lowest list price in the current long-acting insulin market. CivicaScript is selling it to pharmacies across the United States for $45 for a box of five pens – a significant discount in many cases to current prices. CivicaScript's maximum recommended price (MaxRPTM policy) for consumers is no more than $55. The cost to consumers may be even lower than $55, depending on a person's insurance plan.

This stable, transparent price contrasts with copay assistance programs offered by other manufacturers, which require patients to register for programs that can change at any time.

CivicaScript sells ustekinumab-aauz in pre-filled syringes for subcutaneous injection in two strengths. The Wholesale Acquisition Cost for a 12-week supply of 90 mg is $985 and the WAC for a 12-week supply of 45 mg is $575. The biosimilar is available at this low, transparent price to CivicaScript's members and partners, including health plans and pharmacy benefit managers.

About CivicaScript

CivicaScript is bringing unprecedented transparency to the drug supply chain to make quality generic medicines affordable and available for everyone. A not-for-profit company, CivicaScript is committed to providing affordable, essential generic medicines and biosimilars to promote the social welfare and health of the community. For more information on the organization and our mission, visit our website. CivicaScript is the Civica, Inc. operating unit for outpatient medications.

About insulin glargine-yfgn

Do not dilute or mix insulin glargine-yfgn with any other insulin or solution. If mixed or diluted, the solution may become cloudy, and the onset of action/time to peak effect may be altered in an unpredictable manner. Do not administer insulin glargine-yfgn via an insulin pump or intravenously because hypoglycemia can occur. For full prescribing information and patient information, including warnings and precautions, potential adverse reactions and drug interactions, please see Prescribing Information.

About ustekinumab-aauz

Indications: Ustekinumab-aauz is an IL-12/23 antagonist indicated for treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active Crohn's disease; and moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Ustekinumab-aauz also is indicated for pediatric patients ≥6 years of age with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy, and for pediatric patients ≥6 years of age with active psoriatic arthritis.

Contraindications: Ustekinumab-aauz is contraindicated in patients with clinically significant hypersensitivity to ustekinumab products or to any of the excipients in ustekinumab-aauz. For more information, please see Prescribing Information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

