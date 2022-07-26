CivicEye's First-Half Performance Drives Company's 2022 Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud-based public safety software, today shares company and product milestones for the first and second quarters of 2022.

"We launched CivicEye to provide better software for the Public Safety market," said Nathan Leatherwood, Head of Growth & Client Success. "During the first six months of 2022, we have seen overwhelming receptiveness to a modern, cloud-based solution serving real-time data. We are excited to move into the second half of the year with success stories under our belt, a growing sales team, and a robust sales pipeline across the United States. With accelerating momentum, it is now time to build safer communities together."

CivicEye highlights for the first half of 2022 include:

Closed a $12.4 million Series A funding round with Cercano Management.

Series A funding round with Cercano Management. Increased revenue bookings by 52%.

Increased employee headcount by 71%.

Launched CivicCase, a new management tool for prosecutors, judges, and court professionals.

It extends CivicEye's nation-wide solutions as it rolls out in more than 25 prosecuting districts across Tennessee .

. Expanded customer base into Massachusetts through a new partnership with the Methuen Police Department, an agency with 90 sworn officers serving a city of 50,000+ citizens.

through a new partnership with the Police Department, an agency with 90 sworn officers serving a city of 50,000+ citizens. Hired and onboarded Head of Product, Tanisha Adams , former Senior Product manager for SentryOne, Adams leads the alignment of product strategy with the company's overall business strategy.

, former Senior Product manager for SentryOne, Adams leads the alignment of product strategy with the company's overall business strategy. Launched the inaugural Law Enforcement Empowerment Program (LEEP), specifically for Tribal Law Enforcement agencies to partner with CivicEye to launch Records Management System (RMS) pilot programs at no cost.

Opened a new company headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina .

. Spread the mission and vision of CivicEye at conferences, including the National Fusion Center Association Conference, Missouri Sheriffs Association Spring Conference, and more. In addition, CivicEye launched its Strategic Alliance Partnership with the FBI National Academy Associates.

Implemented an industry-leading benefits program. Including 401k , comprehensive health insurance, mental health benefits, and more.

, comprehensive health insurance, mental health benefits, and more. Introduced competitive Paid Parental Leave for all parents, regardless of gender.

"Our cloud-based solution provides data-rich information to help police departments, sheriff departments and others make impactful decisions to aid in better policing and safety nationwide," said Tanisha Adams, Head of Product, "Our end-to-end software is beneficial to all sizes of agencies, prosecutors, district attorneys and more."

While launching a brand, establishing a Charlotte, NC headquarters, and scaling headcount, CivicEye has built momentum driving a CAGR of 156%. As the Company reflects on its success in 2022, it also looks forward to continuing to partner with its customers and public safety professionals to improve community outcomes.

CivicEye provides advanced cloud-based software solutions that support public safety professionals and help save lives. The company combines a deep understanding of law enforcement and public safety with an unrivaled technology platform, bringing robust, easy-to-use solutions to law enforcement, drug control, prosecution, campus police, private security, and fusion centers.

Media Contact:

Shannon McGevna, [email protected]

Sales Contact:

Nathan Leatherwood, [email protected]

www.civiceye.com

SOURCE CivicEye