CivicScience Launches 'The CivicScience Poll of the Day,' Delivering Nationally Representative Consumer Insights in 24 Hours

Spanning current events, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, the initiative gives Americans a daily voice and a chance to see representative results within a day.

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicScience, the advertising and analytics company that captures over one million daily survey responses, today officially introduced "The CivicScience Poll of the Day," a daily polling initiative that delivers nationally representative results within 24 hours. Covering topics across current news events, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, it offers Americans a direct line to the national conversation.

Unlike traditional polling, which can take days or weeks to produce results, The CivicScience Poll of the Day draws on CivicScience's unique infrastructure to deliver a fresh, nationally representative snapshot of consumer opinion every single day.

"Most polling takes weeks. We do it every day. The CivicScience Poll of the Day gives anyone — not just brands or researchers — a daily window into what their fellow citizens are actually thinking."

— John Dick, Founder & CEO, CivicScience

The CivicScience Poll of the Day is available as a free daily newsletter. Each edition features new questions spanning the topics Americans care about most, with results delivered the following day across social channels. Subscribers can answer directly through the newsletter, making participation as simple as clicking a link.

CivicScience is one of the only sources of daily nationally representative consumer polling at this scale and breadth. The company's platform captures declared intent data across a wide range of consumer and cultural topics, giving brands, agencies, and media companies a real-time read on American sentiment.

To subscribe to The CivicScience Poll of the Day, visit https://pollsandinsights.com/connect.

About CivicScience

CivicScience is an advertising and analytics platform built on the world's largest database of real-time consumer sentiment and declared intent. Powered by AI-enabled survey technology engaging millions of U.S. respondents every week, CivicScience helps leading brands and agencies activate and measure high-performing advertising — reaching custom audiences of over 165 million consumer profiles across premium digital, online video, and connected TV environments. Originally launched as "Poll of the Day," The CivicScience Poll of the Day builds on more than a year of daily polling delivered via newsletter to a growing subscriber base.

CivicScience: Real Voices. Superior Advertising. Thriving Media.

For more information, visit https://civicscience.com/.

SOURCE CIVICSCIENCE, INC.