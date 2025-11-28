CIVIE Showcases Intelligent Radiology Ecosystem and RadPod at RSNA 2025

AI-powered platform brings unified workflow demos, on-demand reading capabilities, and exclusive RSNA activations to Booth #5560 in the AI Showcase

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVIE , the AI-powered radiology technology company modernizing imaging operations with unified, agentic intelligence, will feature its cutting-edge radiology ecosystem and highlight its new teleradiology division, RadPod, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago. CIVIE will exhibit in the AI Showcase, South Hall, at Booth #5560, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, offering hands-on demos, interactive experiences, and exclusive giveaways to attendees.

RSNA 2025 is set to feature the largest radiology AI showcase to date. There, CIVIE will illustrate how its unified platform brings clinical, operational, and financial workflows together to improve speed, accuracy, and reporting efficiency. Attendees can experience:

Hands-on demos of CIVIE's RIS, PACS, Voice Recognition, and RCM solutions, all built on a single cloud-native architecture.

of CIVIE's RIS, PACS, Voice Recognition, and RCM solutions, all built on a single cloud-native architecture. Real-time views of how the Omega Agentic Model powers seamless order-to-claim workflow orchestration.

of how the Omega Agentic Model powers seamless order-to-claim workflow orchestration. Live discussions with CIVIE's CEO and industry leaders, aligned with AI Theater themes, including generative AI, vision-language models (VLMs), and clinician wellbeing.

CIVIE will also spotlight RadPod , its next-generation on-demand teleradiology platform that provides hospitals with flexible coverage and gives radiologists complete autonomy over when and how they work. Often described as "the Uber of radiology," RadPod connects facilities directly with top-tier clinicians – cutting out traditional middlemen and offering radiologists industry-leading, real-time pay for every study – while delivering AI-supported efficiency, intuitive tools, and CIVIE's unified, cloud-native infrastructure for fast adoption.

To underscore the urgency behind CIVIE's solutions, CEO Dhruv Chopra noted the industry-wide strain facing imaging teams:

"Radiology has reached an unprecedented capacity crisis – more images every year, fewer radiologists to read them, and rising burnout across the industry. CIVIE was built by radiologists and engineers who deeply understand these challenges. Our unified ecosystem and RadPod division give radiologists what they've been asking for: intelligent tools that eliminate fragmentation, put them back in control of their workflows, and allow them to deliver faster, more accurate, and more sustainable patient care. This is the future of radiology – one that empowers clinicians rather than replaces them."

For recent partners, such as North Star Diagnostic Imaging and Heartland Radiology , CIVIE's platform is already delivering measurable impact. North Star has reported a 35% reduction in operational costs after streamlining processes, allowing the team to reinvest in advanced technologies and staff development. Other partners have experienced a 14% boost in productivity, easing backlogs and overtime while improving day-to-day efficiency.

RSNA Giveaways, Grand Prizes, and On-Site Activations

Throughout the conference, CIVIE will host multiple attendee experiences and giveaways:

Daily Grand Prizes: Monday-Wednesday, attendees can enter by scanning a QR code at Booth #5560.

Monday-Wednesday, attendees can enter by scanning a QR code at Booth #5560. Exclusive RadPod Gift: The first 100 radiologists who sign up as RadPodders will receive a special gift.

The first 100 radiologists who sign up as RadPodders will receive a special gift. Live Barista Service: A professional barista will serve complimentary handcrafted espresso drinks on December 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, offering attendees a place to recharge while exploring CIVIE's technology.

Attendees can also follow updates and booth moments across CIVIE's social media channels throughout the conference. Learn more at CIVIE.com .

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting, and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), voice recognition, PACS universal worklist, vendor-neutral archive, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE's products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit CIVIE.com .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=02044023.

Media Contact:

Ryan Smart

[email protected]

847-848-5765

