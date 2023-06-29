Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2023-2033: Global Industry to Cross $8.26 Billion & Growing Demand for Professional and Proficient Pilots

Dublin, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors

Growing Demand for Professional and Proficient Pilots



Advances in Simulation Technology



Increasing Safety Regulations

Restraining Factors

High Cost of Simulation Equipment



Technical Complexity Can Limit the Market Growth to a Certain Extend

Opportunities

Expansion into New Markets



Augmented Reality in Aerospace Industries



Increasing Number of Airports Globally

In civil aviation, the demand for professional and proficient pilots is increasing rapidly. Aircraft deliveries are rising due to several factors, including a booming aviation industry, retiring pilots, and an increasing number of aircraft being delivered. The growing demand for pilots is a result of the growing number of air travellers. This exponential growth is due to factors such as rising incomes, population growth, and increasing urbanization. Pilot retirements are another factor contributing to the growing demand for pilots.



The use of simulation technology has become increasingly important in the civil aviation industry, particularly in pilot training and aircraft design. However, the high cost of simulation equipment has been a significant challenge for many airlines, training centers, and manufacturers, which in turn is hampering the market growth. For instance, FRASCA's fixed training (FTD) amounts to US$200,000, Boeing's flight simulators ranges from US$6 million to US$8 million, CAE's flight simulator amounts to US$10 million, and FRASCA's FAA Level B-D Full Flight Simulators (FFS) ranges from US$5 million to US$15 million.

Additionally, one of the primary factors contributing to the high cost of civil aviation simulation equipment is the complexity of the technology. Flight simulators, for example, require high-resolution graphics, advanced avionics, and motion systems to provide an immersive experience for pilots. These components are expensive to manufacture and require specialized expertise to maintain and repair.

Leading companies mentioned in the report:

Airbus SE

ALSIM

Avion Group

Bombardier Inc.

CAE Inc.

ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

FlightSafety International

FRASCA International Inc.

Gulf Aviation Academy

Indra Sistemas SA

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH

Moong Inc.

Pan Am International Flight Academy

Precision Flight Controls

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TRU Simulation + Training

