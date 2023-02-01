Civil Drones Market to Reach $72.41 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Civil Drones Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 72.41 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.41% from 2023-2030, as per the 7th report edition published by Cognitive Market Research. In the current market scenario, civil drones are called the future of Indian farming.

Major findings during the study of the Civil Drones Industry:

Civil drones have gained huge popularity in various businesses. Hence, a wide array of civil drones used in various industries is stimulating the growth of civil drones' market across the globe

Increasing use of civil drones in the agricultural sector is expected to be one of the most significant application areas for civil drones. In agricultural land, drones are now used for implementing different types of tasks, which include spraying fertilizers, aerial surveillance, crop monitoring, land inspection, mapping, inspecting for damaged or rotting crops, and many more

Multi-rotor civil drones are leading the worldwide market as it is one of the easiest and cheapest options for aerial photography and surveillance. This type of drone has more than one motor, which helps to provide better control of the aircraft during the flight

Fixed-Wing Hybrid Drones type is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it uses the advantages of batteries as well as fuel to maximize their power and efficiency

North America dominates the market of civil drones with a market share of around 36.56% in 2022 due to the rise in the adoption of Commercial Drones and the presence of crucial drone manufacturers in the U.S.

Snapshot:

Civil Drones Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Billion) USD 15.24 Billion CAGR – (2023-2030) 24.41 % Key Type Share Multi-Rotor Drones:33.59% Key Application Share Films and Television:27.54% Key Size Share Medium: 42.17% Key Regional Share North America: 36.56%

Civil Drones Market Growth and Trends:

Drones are evolving beyond their military applications and are becoming powerful business tools in the consumer market. The global market for civil/commercial drones is increasing exponentially, with more organizations using this technology for different purposes. The drone is an aircraft without any human pilot, crew, or passengers on board. It consists of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which includes a ground-based controller and a communications system. The rise in the use of civil drones in the agriculture industry is stimulating high adoption of drones. It has been observed that India's agricultural sector has not kept pace with new technology, and it still depends highly on its traditional methods. However, start-ups specializing in drone technology are trying to change that and encouraging farmers to use drones to monitor the health of crops and spray them with fertilizer and pesticides. This trend has usually come amid the federal government's ambitious plan to make India a drone hub by 2030.

As the regulations regarding drones have evolved, the civil drone market is headed for new heights in the business world. The technology has already surpassed manned aircraft in endurance, range, safety, and cost efficiency, but there is still massive room for research and development. It has been estimated that in no time, businesses will move to the Drone-as-a-service model as the cost of commercial drones is comparable to the price of expensive cars. Companies can now hire drones to survey a broad region, keep an eye on crops or livestock, or even build a temporary mobile network using floating towers.

Current Trends of Manufacturers in the Civil Drones Market:

January 2023

Microdrones has updated the md4-1000 and md4-3000 platforms

Microdrones has updated the md4-1000 and md4-3000 platforms and received an official Remote ID Declaration of Compliance from the FAA. The team at Microdrones ensured all newly manufactured UAV systems fulfilled the final rule on remote identification before the compliance dates set by the FAA. Therefore, distributors and customers who purchase new drone surveying equipment from Microdrones can be assured that all new drones meet the new standards set by the FAA.

May 2021

YUNEEC International and ATL Americas, has announced full FAA Remote ID compliance in its hexacopter H520 Series:

Yuneec released H520E and H520E-RTK with extended range, higher processing power, and RTK.

Civil Drones Market Segmentation:

– Civil Drones Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Multi-Rotor Drones

Fixed-Wing Drones

Single-Rotor Drones

Fixed-Wing Hybrid Drones

– Civil Drones Market – Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Agriculture

Construction

Films and Television

Mapping & Surveying

Others

– Civil Drones Market – Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Small

Medium

Large

– Civil Drones Market – Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2030)

Online

Offline

– Civil Drones Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

– List of Key Players of Civil Drones Market

3D Robotics, Inc.

DJI

Dronevolt

ECA Group

INSITU

Intel Corporation

Precision Hawk, Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

Horizon Hobby LLC

SkyTech Drone Sp. z o. o.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Parrot Drone SAS

WLtoys

Jianjian Technology Co. Ltd.

