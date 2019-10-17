Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter continues to expand Dallas-Fort Worth Team

"We are glad to have Jorge back in our North Texas office," said Bryan Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Land Development at Jones|Carter. "His experience both delivering projects and guiding strategic initiatives will help drive results for our clients."

Gonzalez-Rodiles brings more than 23 years of experience in project and program management, design, construction phase services, and quality assurance in multiple engineering disciplines. He has led project and loss management, business development planning, strategy implementation, risk management, and training programs for companies throughout the United States and South America. Gonzalez-Rodiles received his Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University and maintains Professional Engineering licenses in both Texas and Colorado.

"Jones|Carter's strong and sincere commitment to the success of their employees and clients are what drew me back," Gonzalez-Rodiles said. "I am excited to be back with this great North Texas team and I look forward to accomplishing great things together."

About Jones|Carter

With more than 40 years of experience, Jones|Carter proudly provides civil engineering and surveying services for both private development and public infrastructure improvements. Jones|Carter, a Texas-based civil engineering firm, was established in 1976 in Houston. Since that time, Jones|Carter has opened an additional eight locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Best Place to Work.

