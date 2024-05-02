Civil Engineering Luminary Bill Derks Announces Retirement from McAdams

Bill Derks, Esteemed Civil Engineer Since 1996, to Conclude Storied 27-Year Career at McAdams in May 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McAdams, the Raleigh–based multidisciplinary design and engineering firm known for its expertise in civil / site design, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation, water resources, and geomatics, has announced the retirement of Bill Derks, Vice President of Land Development. Derks, who started with the firm in August 1996, has been instrumental in advancing some of the most significant development projects in the Raleigh-Durham area. His retirement on May 1, 2024, marks the culmination of a remarkable career at McAdams, capping a nearly 30-year tenure with the company.

Derks, who made a transition from business management and marketing to civil engineering, is revered for combining creative insight with analytical skills. No stranger to challenges, his career highlights include leading the civil engineering side of The Streets at Southpoint project, one of his first projects, which remains a stunning example of modern mall design. Derks also played a fundamental role in the Fenton project in Cary, one of his last projects, where he oversaw its multifaceted construction and innovative design and effectively bookended his career with monumental achievements in development.

Both projects, among others in his portfolio, including sprawling shopping centers (Parkside Town Commons, Cary, and Holly Springs Towne Center, Holly Springs), dynamic residential areas (Meadowmont, Chapel Hill and Holding Village, Wake Forest), and innovative business parks (HUB, RTP), reflect his work ethic and his innovative approach to development.

"Bill's commitment to quality, attention to detail, and innovative thinking have not only propelled significant projects but have also solidified our reputation as a leader in our field," said Mike Munn, President and CEO of McAdams. "His calming presence and extraordinary problem-solving abilities have imparted wisdom into a generation of leaders within our team."

"Contributing to the growth of our skyline and community has been deeply rewarding," Derks shared. "I came to the Triangle this field with a vision of being an architect, and though my path shifted, that creative itch never ceased. I've been able to bring a different perspective to my role in civil engineering, thinking outside of traditional linear patterns, which has aided in the success of our projects."

"Bill's ability to stay composed under pressure has become a part of McAdams' culture, inspiring both colleagues and clients," stated Munn. "He possesses a genuine passion for his work and an unwavering commitment to his team which have been the cornerstones of his career".

As a mentor, Derks has been a driving force behind the growth of many professionals at McAdams, embracing the firm's dedication to continuous improvement and client satisfaction. His quiet yet competitive spirit—a trait stemming from his collegiate swimming championship days at Kenyon College, in Ohio—has driven McAdams' teams to secure success across a multitude of projects.

"He always made a conscious effort to build relationships with those that he's worked with," said Scott Levitan, President and CEO of Research Triangle Park. "When Bill called and told me he was retiring, he wasn't leaving his team in the lurch. He made sure that the transition was going to be seamless. We felt appreciated because he made an effort to appreciate us."

As McAdams approaches this transition, the firm is well positioned to continue Derks' legacy thanks to the robust team of leaders he has developed over the last three decades. McAdams continues its commitment to maintaining the standards of quality and excellence that Bill Derks so perfectly embodied and helped establish throughout the team. Derks will remain available as a part-time advisor to the McAdams Land Development team, ensuring his invaluable expertise continues to guide their endeavors.

About McAdams

