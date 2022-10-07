Civil Engineering Market to grow by USD 2658.03 Bn by 2026, Rise in construction activities in developing countries to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the civil engineering market, operating under the industrial industry. The report registers an incremental growth of USD 2658.03 billion, at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Civil Engineering Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AECOM, Balfour Beatty Plc, Fluor Corp., Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG, Hyundai Motor Group, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., John Wood Group Plc, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Stantec Inc., and Tetra Tech Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The rise in construction activities in developing countries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the decline in civil engineering might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Civil Engineering Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Real Estate category led the growth under the application segment This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Real Estate



Infrastructure



Industrial

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

APAC will account for 37% of market growth. The two major civil engineering markets in APAC are China and India. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. Over the projection period, an increase in building renovation activities would support market expansion in APAC for civil engineering. Buy Sample Report.

Civil Engineering Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The civil engineering market report covers the following areas:

Civil Engineering Market Size

Civil Engineering Market Trends

Civil Engineering Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Civil Engineering Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Civil Engineering Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist civil engineering market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the civil engineering market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the civil engineering market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of civil engineering market, vendors

Civil Engineering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $2658.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Balfour Beatty Plc, Fluor Corp., Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG, Hyundai Motor Group, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., John Wood Group Plc, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Stantec Inc., and Tetra Tech Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Real estate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Balfour Beatty Plc

Fluor Corp.

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG

Hyundai Motor Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

John Wood Group Plc

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Stantec Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

