Civil Infrastructure Platform Announces Collaboration with the Debian LTS Initiative and Welcomes Cybertrust as a New Member

In this new partnership, CIP will specifically help with Debian Long Term Support (LTS), which aims to extend the lifetime of all Debian stable releases to more than 5 years. CIP will work with Freexian, a multi-faceted services company that is leading the effort for Debian LTS, to maximize interoperability, security and LTS for open source software for embedded systems.

CIP will contribute in several ways, including:

Funding for Debian LTS activities

Working toward interoperability by harmonizing software and other elements

Collaborating on common elements

"CIP's mission of creating industrial grade open source software aligns with our goal of developing a free and universal operating system," said Chris Lamb, Debian Project Leader. "We are excited about this collaboration as well as the CIP's support of the Debian LTS project which aims to extend the support lifetime to more than five years. Together, we are committed to long term support for our users and laying the 'foundation' for the cities of the future."

CIP has had a long history of working with Debian as most control systems for transportation, power plants, healthcare and telecommunications run on Debian embedded systems.

Hosted by The Linux Foundation, CIP aims to speed implementation of Linux-based civil infrastructure systems, build upon existing open source foundations and expertise, establish de facto standards by providing a base layer reference implementation, and contribute to and influence upstream projects regarding industrial needs. This collaboration with Debian will help CIP get one step closer to achieving their goals of providing long term support for critical systems through industrial grade software and a universal operating system.

A Growing Ecosystem

In addition to the new collaboration with Debian, CIP also welcomes Cybertrust Japan Co, Ltd. as a new Silver member. By joining CIP, Cybertrust, a company that supplies enterprise Linux operating systems, advances its commitment to building secure and reliable embedded equipment and systems.

"Linux industrial or automotive-grade embedded systems are exposed to serious security threats and our customers expect long term Linux security patches," said Tatsuo Ito, Vice President, and CTO for Cybertrust. "CIP has this expertise and shares the same goals as we do. We believe that together, we can address these critical issues."

Cybertrust joins other industry leaders, such as Codethink, Hitachi, Moxa, Plat'Home, Renesas, Siemens and Toshiba, in their work to create a reliable and secure Linux-based embedded software platform that is sustainable for decades to come.

"The CIP Project continues to achieve milestones to build an interoperable open source platform that is secure, reliable and sustainable for more than 10 years," said Urs Gleim, Head of the Central Smart Embedded Systems Group at Siemens and CIP Governing Board Chair. "We are thrilled that Cybertrust has joined CIP and will provide expertise in security and digital authentication based on Server Linux Distributor (Asianux) and their OTA implementations."

Open Source Summit Japan

CIP will be at The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Japan from June 20 – 22, 2018. The project will have a booth in the sponsor showcase and interactive demos from Hitachi, Plat'home and Renesas. CIP leaders will also be on-site to answer questions, discuss the importance of industrial grade open source software and how it impacts the city of the future. Additionally, CIP has two speaking sessions including a CIP introduction and overview for the CIP Kernel Maintenance. For more details about those sessions, click here.

Additional CIP Resources:

CIP Website: https://www.cip-project.org/

CIP Wiki Page: https://wiki.linuxfoundation.org/civilinfrastructureplatform/start

CIP Core: https://www.cip-project.org/blog/2017/10/23/cip-launches-cip-core

Board At Desk: https://www.cip-project.org/blog/2017/10/18/cip-launches-bd-v1-0

