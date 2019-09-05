Civil Rights Activist and Community Organizer Dolores Huerta Among Those Who Will Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Huerta Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Sep 05, 2019, 13:45 ET
WHO:
Dolores Huerta, Founder & President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation; Principal Estela Lopez; Partnership for Los Angeles Schools' CEO Joan Sullivan and other dignitaries as well as community members, families, alumni and students.
WHAT:
A celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Dolores Huerta Elementary School in South Los Angeles. Ms. Huerta will address the crowd along with other dignitaries. Program to include speeches, school tours, refreshments and more!
WHEN:
Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 9:00am - 11:00am – Program begins at 9:00; Tours will begin at approximately 10:00AM
WHERE:
Dolores Huerta Elementary School, 260 E 31st St, Los Angeles, CA 90011
About the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools
The Partnership for Los Angeles Schools manages 18 high-need, traditional LA Unified K-12 public schools serving 14,000 students in Boyle Heights, South Los Angeles and Watts. The Partnership's model combines innovative instructional leadership programs with authentic community partnerships and family engagement. To learn more, visit www.partnershipla.org or follow @PartnershipLA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
