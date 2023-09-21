Civil Rights Advocates Call on D.C. City Council to Scuttle Legislation That Would Subject D.C. Black Residents to Implicit Bias and Unconstitutional Arrests

News provided by

Bernabei & Kabat, PLLC

21 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers for a long-time Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) sergeant and for D.C. Black residents subjected to alleged unconstitutional arrests called on the D.C. Council to scuttle legislation proposed by Brooke Pinto, Chair of the D.C. Council Committee on the Judiciary, which would subject D.C. residents, especially Black residents, to unconstitutional searches and prosecutions. 

Continue Reading

In a misguided attempt to combat increased crime rates, Chair Pinto proposed subjecting D.C. residents to unconstitutional searches and seizures, including tactics called "jump outs." Although the MPD supposedly outlawed jump outs in 2015 – presumably in recognition of the illegality of stopping and searching groups of predominantly young Black men in poor communities – this legislation attempts to codify it as a law enforcement tool. 

The legislation Chair Pinto proposed would legalize jump outs for individuals the police divine are on probation or parole for gun offenses. Since there is no way to determine who to stop and search, implicit stereotypes linking minorities with violent crime (implicit bias) will influence the police to stop people of color in poor neighborhoods. This tactic is not only unconstitutional, but also ineffective nationwide, leading to disproportionate deaths of young African-Americans. 

Dr. Jack Glaser, an expert in bias in policing at U.C. Berkeley, has found these MPD practices to be discriminatory and leading to disproportionate stops of Black residents.

The D.C. Council's approval of jump outs would increase distrust between the Black community and the police, and less effective policing. This legislation would have a ripple-effect on communities of color, to force individuals subject to unconstitutional searches to make decisions about their cases before this legislation is challenged in court.

The legislation is so flawed that the Chief Judges of the D.C. Superior Court and D.C. Court of Appeals have written a letter to the D.C. Council arguing that the proposed legislation is facially unconstitutional. 

As civil rights lawyers, we call on the D.C. Council to scrap this legislation and consider more effective ways of joining law enforcement and communities to fight crime, rather than alienating the Black community. 

CONTACTS:

Lynne Bernabei, Bernabei & Kabat (Washington, D.C.), 202-745-1942 (ext. 232)
Joe Caleb, Caleb Andonian (Washington, D.C.), 202-953-9849
Dr. Jack Glaser (University of California, Berkeley), 415-516-6891 or 510-642-3047

SOURCE Bernabei & Kabat, PLLC

Also from this source

LEADING CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATES REQUEST A D.C. COUNCIL HEARING ON D.C. METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT'S JUMP-OUTS AND OTHER POLICE ABUSES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.