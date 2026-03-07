Civil Rights and Trial Attorney John Gomez Stands with Former Dehesa School Principal in Whistleblower Retaliation Lawsuit

By Gomez Trial Attorneys Wire

EL CAJON, Calif., March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Rights and Trial Attorney John H. Gomez announced last week that Gomez Trial Attorneys filed a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit on behalf of former Dehesa School Principal Natoshia Bartley, alleging she was terminated after reporting what she believed were serious violations of California law.

Gomez made the announcement during a press conference held outside the Dehesa School District headquarters in El Cajon, where he stood alongside Bartley, fellow attorneys, and supporters to outline the allegations contained in the lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court.

Bartley alleged that after stepping into a leadership role at Dehesa School, she began uncovering compliance failures, safety concerns, and attendance reporting practices that she believed violated state law and jeopardized public funding.

"Whistleblowers will be protected and those who retaliate against them will be held accountable," Gomez said during the press conference.

According to the complaint, Bartley was hired by the district in August 2024 as an assistant principal and was quickly elevated to principal. After assuming the position, she said she began identifying issues related to student safety and regulatory compliance.

The lawsuit alleged that Bartley raised concerns about a variety of issues, including missing safety protocols, insufficient health office documentation, and failures to comply with state education requirements.

One of the most significant concerns involved attendance reporting practices tied to public school funding. According to the lawsuit, Bartley reported what she believed to be fraudulent attendance recordkeeping that allegedly resulted in approximately $950,000 in improper state funds for Average Daily Attendance (ADA).

Under California's public education funding system, school districts receive funding based in part on student attendance data. The lawsuit alleged that inaccurate or fabricated attendance records could improperly inflate funding received from the state.

Bartley also alleged that she participated in an investigation into attendance discrepancies and cooperated with inquiries related to the district's reporting practices.

According to the complaint, after she raised concerns and participated in the investigation, the district's leadership began marginalizing her and undermining her authority. The lawsuit alleged she was eventually placed on administrative leave and later terminated.

The lawsuit claims these actions constituted retaliation under California Labor Code §1102.5, which protects employees who report suspected violations of law or refuse to participate in unlawful conduct.

During the press conference announcing the lawsuit, Gomez emphasized the importance of protecting whistleblowers in public institutions, particularly in school systems responsible for student safety and taxpayer funds.

Bartley also spoke publicly about her experience, saying she believed her duty as principal required her to address compliance issues and report concerns when she discovered them.

Supporters, including former students and community members, attended the press conference and spoke about the importance of transparency and accountability within public schools.

Attorneys for Bartley said the lawsuit seeks to hold the district accountable and ensure that employees who report concerns about safety or misuse of public funds are protected under the law.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a jury trial. The Dehesa School District had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of the press conference.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys