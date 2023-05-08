Civil Rights Attorney and Child Advocate Areva Martin and Special Needs Network Set to Kick Off Its 15th Annual Signature Charity Event, A Pink Pump Affair

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil rights attorney and child advocate Areva Martin and Special Needs Network (SNN) are excited to announce its 15th annual extravaganza – that is, A Pink Pump Affair – beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The signature charity event will celebrate exceptional women who have inspired powerful growth and extraordinary change throughout Southern California. Dressed to impress in power pink, hundreds of professional and influential women from various areas of business, government, media and entertainment will gather for this much-anticipated springtime event for an exciting fundraiser. The fun-filled day will include a champagne reception, a live auction, a fashion show, plus, the presentation of the Women of Distinction awards.

This year, SNN tapped award-winning actress, director and producer Salli Richardson Whitfield ("I Am Legend," "Eureka," "Queen Sugar," "Luke Cage") and Oscar-nominated and multiple Emmy-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard ("Clemency," "Cross Creek," "LA Law" and "Hill Street Blues") as special guest speakers. During the Women of Distinction awards ceremony, California State Controller Malia Cohen will be recognized with the Trailblazer Award along with entrepreneurs Kerri Harper-Howie and Nicole Harper-Rawlins, who will be presented with the Empowerment Award. The "Harper sisters" are business partners and owners of 18 McDonald's franchises in the Los Angeles area. In addition, award-winning KCBS-TV2 anchor Pat Harvey will serve as the mistress of ceremonies while daytime tv heart throb Donnell Turner of ABC's "General Hospital" will handle the duties as the celebrity auctioneer.

Past of honorees of the Women of Distinction awards include award-winning actresses Jenifer Lewis, Loretta Devine, Holly Robinson Peete, Tisha Campbell, Niecy Nash and Angela Bassett as well as Senator Barbara Boxer and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The annual charity will benefit the SNN which raises money for special needs children and families affected by autism and related development disorders. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before with swag bags and a live silent auction with amazing items, including tickets to the sold-out concert of Grammy winners Janet Jackson and Ludacris at the Hollywood Bowl; a week-long summer vacation stay at a home in Martha's Vineyard; tickets to see Grammy winner Usher in concert; several exciting trips, plus a whole lot more.

"A Pink Pump Affair is more than just a gala. It's an opportunity for our community to come together and support our most vulnerable children and families," said Areva Martin, founder of SNN. "We've been serving the Los Angeles area for 15 years, and we're just getting started. We hope to see you there, dressed in your best power pink!"

Proceeds from A Pink Pump Affair will help SNN finish the job with the opening of the landmark Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (C.A.D.D.) on the campus of the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in the Watts/Willowbrook community of South Los Angeles. This new center will provide a central location where all programs and services can come together under one roof, enhancing the focus of its work in the South Los Angeles community.

SNN is calling on the community to support the event by becoming sponsors, purchasing tickets, and spreading the word. "A Pink Pump Affair is the absolute can't-miss spring event, honoring women in Los Angeles!" said Martin.

For more information about the event, visit https://snnla.org/a-pink-pump-affair/ .

ABOUT SPECIAL NEEDS NETWORK

Special Needs Network, Inc. (SNN) is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.

