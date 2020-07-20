Civil Rights Expert\Reverend James Faller Enlists Help of President Trump to Demand Changes at Federal Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Faller is awaiting word from President Donald Trump's office on a request to pardon two inmates at the Forrest City, Arkansas federal prison, where Faller was once housed. He is also calling for sweeping changes from the federal government.

"Race relations and increased cases of COVID-19 are triggering intense frustrations at the prison," said Faller, a Civil Rights legal expert and a white Minister of an all black Kentucky church.

Reverend James Faller (center) is the white minister of an all black church in Louisville, Kentucky--shown here meeting with Bishop Dennis Lyons and members of the Louisville, Kentucky police force The Forrest City Federal Correctional Institute is located between Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee and was built in 1997 during the Bill Clinton administration. It was named after Nathaniel Forrest, a former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.He is known to have massacred 300 black slaves in the Civil War. Faller is fighting to change the name of the prison and to release many low-risk prisoners who tested positive from COVID-19

Faller was a whistleblower who learned about corruption in the U.S Government and was a victim of retaliation—and wrongfully served time at the Arkansas prison on trumped up tax fraud charges to silence him and his work in Civil Rights advocation.

Faller is a law and order "conservative", who now dedicates his life to helping those falsely convicted and exposing wrongs in the federal system.

"I am urging the Federal Bureau of Prisons to immediately drop the name "Forrest" from the name of the facility," said Faller. In 2020 there were 2,094 inmates and more than 50% were African Americans. "It is an insult to all American people and what we stand for to name a prison in honor of such tyranny. It's also just another way to strip the inmates of their dignity and humanity" "a hate-driven motivation causing a national crisis to divide us all," he added.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate Army General during the American Civil War. Forrest supported slavery and was instrumental in the massacre of over 300 black soldiers at Fort Pillow. In 1867–1869 Forrest led the Ku Klux Klan as its first Grand Wizard. Faller lived among the black prisoners and saw first-hand the demeaning efforts by staff to encourage racial tensions and a culture that is a "meat-grinder of human dignity." This is different than monuments that promote historical knowledge.

Faller's group represents an inmate, who along with his wife was wrongly convicted of federal drug charges in relation to his Wichita, Kansas medical clinic. Now, the inmate has contracted Covid-19 from the inhumane conditions at Forrest City.

As of July 16, Forrest City had 670 positive COVID-19 inmates, making it the 4th most infected federal prison in the U.S ---according to www.bop.gov/coronavirus/

"More inmates should be released and placed under house arrest—some are low-risk, white collar prisoners such as both of our clients. Far worse, some are actually innocent and now they are being forcibly held in a place that is full of disease," said Faller.

In mid-May, television station KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas profiled Gary Moreland who is serving an eight-year sentence for drug conspiracy at the Forrest City prison. Moreland's daughter, Chelsea Kirtley told KATV that her father has asthma and would probably not survive if he contracted coronavirus. Moreland, who responded to questions through Kirtley, said that in his unit there are at least 160 inmates sharing one drinking fountain.

Moreland said that symptomatic inmates have been taken out of their barracks for testing and then returned before test results were in. "We are packed in here like sardines," Moreland wrote.

"Inmates are reporting that they are faced with bogus tests for Covid-19. Others are informing the media that they are given a choice, get tested or be locked in the SHU (the hole) and be forcefully tested. Others are informed that if they don't accept the test, they will be locked in the unit where ALL inmates housed have tested POSITIVE," said Faller.

Inmates are writing to Faller's group, that it is a constant battle to use the toilet, sinks, and soap dispensers in a proper manner to maintain safe distancing and cleanliness.

Faller questions the BOP's commitment and knows first-hand medical treatment in the prison system is a disaster. In October 2017 he was held at Forrest City and had severe stomach pain from a near-fatal accident that happened while he was held in West Virginia. The surgeon at Forrest City wanted Faller to undergo an orchiectomy (surgical removal of one or both testicles). Faller refused treatment. After Faller was released, it was discovered by competent medical staff that the BOP almost killed him with lengthy delays of medical care and faulty diagnosis, that included internal injuries.

Faller's 8 month time at Forrest City included staff "freeze-outs" with temperature settings below 40 degrees—even during the winter time. Blankets were removed by staff and violence encouraged in certain units.

"There are major problems with how Forrest City is running and the abuse is subhuman. It is my time now to right the wrongs of the past so that future conditions are more humane for these inmates," said Faller.

For more information, visit www.jsfii.com

