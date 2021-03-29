Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against The New York City Police Department By Businesses Employees Arrested For Towing A Truck That They Were Authorized To Tow, Which Charges Were Later Dismissed

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Rosen, Esq. of Rosen Law LLC, Great Neck, New York filed a federal lawsuit on March 28, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Police Department, the City of New York and three police officers / detectives.

Employees Michael Mazzio and Salvatore Mazzio were arrested for towing a tractor trailer truck in June 2019 owned by Western Express Inc. Salvatore Mazzio communicated with an employee of Western Express, Inc., having a fleet of 3,000+ trucks in the United States, and received authorization to tow one of its trucks, when its driver of the Western Express truck was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated. Days later, a different employee of Western Express reported to the New York City Police Department ("NYPD") that their truck was "stolen" by Mike's Heavy Duty Towing Inc. and the Mazzio brothers in New York and the NYPD arrested the Mazzio brothers.

After being booked, spending a day in jail, spending money on attorneys' fees, six months later, the Queens County District Attorney's Office dismissed the charges against the Mazzio brothers stating that the Mazzio brothers are towing company operators who were charged with unauthorized towing of a Western Express truck, but the Mazzio Brothers presented evidence that the tow was authorized and Western Express became uncooperative with the criminal case, resulting in the dismissal of all charges. The Mazzio brothers claim that the NYPD had no probable cause to arrest them when the tow was authorized by one employee of Western Express but that the truck was reported stolen by another employee of Western Express.

