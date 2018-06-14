Civil Rights Leader and U.S. Congressional Representative John Lewis to Serve as Keynote Speaker for The Art Institute of Atlanta Commencement on June 18, 2018

Often called "one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced," John Lewis has dedicated his life to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he calls "The Beloved Community" in America. His dedication to the highest ethical standards and moral principles has won him the admiration of many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the United States Congress.

"We are honored to have Congressman Lewis serve as commencement speaker for The Art Institute of Atlanta," said Campus President Newton Myvett. "The debt we owe to him as a country for his role as a political leader is immeasurable and the impression he will leave on our graduates will be lasting. He shows us how education is not just a game changer, it is a life changer."

