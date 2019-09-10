Civilized Coffee Announces the Launch of Their Full-Spectrum CBD Coffee Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at their warehouse in downtown Jacksonville, Civilized Coffee founders, Mark Patterson & Jeff Norton, announced the official launch of their line of Full-Spectrum CBD Coffee.

"Our expert roasting team has done an amazing job of selecting the right roasts and coffee (Tanzanian & South American)," said Mark, "to match the flavor profile of the herbaceous CBD – creating a delicious coffee with all the benefits of CBD."

10 oz Bag of CBD Coffee (ground) - Robust

The coffee is available ground in 10 oz bags.

BLACK – Robust (312mg/bag) - $19.99

GOLD – Medium (156mg/bag) - $24.99

SILVER – Mild (78mg/bag) - $34.99

CBD & CBD Coffee on Trend

CBD (Cannabidiol) is derived from Hemp and does not contain THC. There have been many health claims associated with CBD and the new Farm bill has allowed expansion of products in the market.

"I travel all over the country for our coffee business and there has been a lot of whispering on how big this market is going to be," said Jeff. "We wanted to be ahead of the curb with our amazing CBD coffee."

Civilized Coffee - www.civilizedcoffee.com

Founded in 2017 Civilized Coffee is primarily an ecommerce company (website & Amazon) but also sells to wholesale accounts (Faire, RangeMe, Hubba). Currently, they have sold coffee in all 50 states, the Caribbean, Europe and military bases throughout the Middle East. Their products range from Whole Bean Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Gift Sets and Espresso Powder.

Mission

"Bringing Civility back to Conversations - one cup at a time!"

