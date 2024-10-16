Civilized Coffee Launches New Line of Delicious Instant Mochas - Just in Time for the Holidays

SEQUIM, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civilized Coffee, known for its commitment to high-quality instant coffee, teas and baking ingredients, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Instant Mocha Powders. These delicious and convenient mochas are perfect for the busy holiday season, offering a café-quality beverage in the comfort of your home by simply adding hot water.

Civilized Coffee Mochas and Mocha Flavors

Following the success of their Espresso Powder, named "Best Espresso Powder" by America's Test Kitchen, and their Instant Cold Brew Coffee, recognized as a Food & Beverages "Editors' Pick" for 2024 Summer Products, Civilized Coffee continues to innovate with the release of their Instant Mocha Powders. Available in Traditional, Caramel, Mint, and Vanilla flavors, this new product line is poised to become both a holiday and year-round favorite.

"We're always looking for ways to bring convenience, innovation and great taste to growing customer base, and our Instant Mochas are the perfect way to elevate your at-home coffee experience," said Mark Patterson, CEO of Civilized Coffee. "With quality ingredients, our mochas are the perfect blend of indulgence and simplicity."

Pure Ingredients for Pure Flavor

Civilized Coffee's Instant Mocha Powders are made with a short list of high-quality, traditional ingredients:

Espresso

Cocoa Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Sugar

For the flavored varieties, Caramel, Mint, and Vanilla are naturally flavored, offering an authentic taste without artificial additives. Each container provides approximately 20 servings, allowing you to customize your mocha to your desired intensity.

The Perfect Holiday Gift

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Civilized Coffee's Instant Mochas make an ideal gift for coffee enthusiasts. The ease of preparation – just add hot water – makes it perfect for busy mornings, cozy winter evenings, or festive holiday gatherings.

Whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers, gift baskets, or simply looking to add a little extra warmth to your holiday celebrations, Civilized Coffee's Instant Mochas offer a delicious solution. The variety of flavors ensures there's something for everyone, and the clean ingredient list aligns with today's consumer demand for quality.

Available Now

Civilized Coffee's Instant Mocha Powders are available for purchase on CivilizedCoffee.com, Amazon, and Walmart.com, just in time for the holiday season. With nationwide shipping, including to Canada, fans of Civilized Coffee can easily enjoy these delightful mochas wherever they are.

About Civilized Coffee

Civilized Coffee is a specialty Instant coffee and tea company dedicated to delivering premium products that prioritize quality, value, and convenience. Known for their award-winning Instant Cold Brew, as well as a range of instant coffees, teas, and specialty baking ingredients, Civilized Coffee consistently expands its offerings with innovative, high-quality products. Whether at home or on the go, Civilized Coffee makes it easy to enjoy exceptional flavor without compromise.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

CEO-Founder

Civilized Coffee

+1 (564) 215-1411

[email protected]

civilizedcoffee.com

SOURCE Civilized Coffee