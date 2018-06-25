Civilized Partners With Canopy Rivers On Cannabis Business Pitch Competition

The finalists will pitch today at the International Cannabis Business Conference in Vancouver, BC.

"We love startups and supporting entrepreneurs. It's part of our personal and professional DNA," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "Civilized has industry insight and expertise to help new cannabis brands enter into the space. Along with the generous capital support from Canopy Rivers, we're happy to give the pitch winner tools to help them succeed."

The promotional package is valued at CAD $65,000 and includes consumer research, content on Civilized platforms (including editorial video, sponsored articles and social media posts) and one million display impressions on civilized.life.

"Canopy Rivers is proud to support the next wave of cannabis entrepreneurs," said Daniel Pearlstein, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development, Canopy Rivers Corporation. "The Pitch Day shines light on the diverse range of new businesses that will develop within the proposed regulations under the recently approved Bill C-45. We are excited to help develop cannabis startups and to continue to foster a more diverse and inclusive industry."

The panel of judges evaluating the pitches all have deep roots in the cannabis industry in Canada, bringing a wide range of cannabis experience in business operations, advocacy, constitutional law and cultivation.

Canopy Rivers Corporation is helping foster growth in the Canadian cannabis landscape by supporting a diverse range of hopeful cannabis entrepreneurs including micro-growers, micro-processors, hemp production, lab testing, retailers and other emerging segments that have been underrepresented in the industry. The pitch winner will enter into discussions with Canopy Rivers Corporation, and will receive the Civilized promotional package if / when they enter into a definitive agreement with Canopy Rivers Corporation.

More about the criteria and application process for the "Micro Cannabis, Macro Impact" competition can be found here.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the World Cannabis Congress. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

About Canopy Rivers Corporation:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support and affiliation with the Canopy Growth group of companies. The result is an ecosystem of complementary and best-in-class cannabis operating companies that is representative of all the various niches in this newly developing cannabis economy. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents benefit from opportunities to join forces with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, resulting in an ideal environment for innovation, synergy and value creation for Canopy Rivers, Canopy Growth and the entire ecosystem of portfolio companies. For more information, visit: canopyrivers.com.

