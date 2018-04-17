Civilized Worldwide Enters Strategic Investment Agreement with Canopy Rivers

Pursuant to the agreement, Canopy Rivers will invest CAD $5 million in Civilized via a convertible debenture and the companies will work together on various online, media and event mandates relating to the cannabis industry.

"Civilized lives at the intersection of modern media and cannabis," said Mark Zekulin, President of Canopy Growth. "They have a premium digital audience throughout North America and have established an events platform where individuals and industry can communicate and work together as we continue to educate stakeholders and evolve the global perception of cannabis."

Civilized is aggressively implementing its monetization strategy across its three platforms:

Civilized.life: a sophisticated news and entertainment website that reaches 2 million unique visitors per month throughout North America;

Civilized Studios: a multi-platform video content network curating, publishing and producing broadcast-quality video and original content pertaining to the all things cannabis;

Civilized Events: a platform to provide exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties with industry executives and opinion leaders, to large-scale events such as the first-ever World Cannabis Congress to take place in Saint John, New Brunswick June 10-12, 2018 (www.worldcannabiscongress.com).

"As growth and innovation continue to accelerate in the global cannabis industry, attractive opportunities extend well beyond cultivating, processing and distributing cannabis-derived products and formulations," said Sean McNulty, Co-Founder of Canopy Rivers. "This investment and partnership with Civilized is a welcomed addition to our portfolio, and we believe that collaborating with a leading media and events company will help increase the visibility of the Canopy Rivers platform and is complementary with our ongoing mission to change the global cannabis narrative."

Civilized has steadily grown its media presence and brand across North America since launching in 2015. "This is a game-changing partnership for Civilized," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "No other industry has the high growth potential of cannabis, and we believe that high-quality media can help accelerate the development of this industry by sharing stories, ideas and information that's been more or less forbidden for the better part of a century. We're on a path to grow our multi-platform networks and I'm thrilled we are able to partner with Canopy Rivers, a leading and respected group of investment professionals and affiliate of the largest cannabis company in the world."

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of motivated, productive adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching 2+ million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. For more information, visit: www.civilized.life

About Canopy Rivers:

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support and affiliation with the Canopy Growth group of companies. The result is an eco-system of complementary and best-in-class cannabis operating companies that is representative of all the various niches in this newly developing cannabis economy. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents benefit from opportunities to join forces with Canopy Growth and each other, resulting in an ideal environment for innovation, synergy and value creation for Canopy Rivers, Canopy Growth and the entire eco-system of portfolio companies.

About Canopy Growth Corporation:

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

