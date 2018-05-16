Civilized Worldwide Inc. Appoints Business Development Leadership as the Company Accelerates Growth

"This team has the know-how and network that will set us up for continued success connecting with our readers and community," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "Damon and Aaron bring deep experience in health-care, pharma, technology and licensing with a proven track record in analytics, advertising and sales, and international partnerships. I have every confidence in their ability to create new opportunities that will increase our revenues and deliver shareholder value."

Damon Goodwin, Vice President, Revenue and Partnerships, has extensive experience in both startups and large multinationals, with a 25-year track record in sales, and business and relationship development in the health-care industry. With a strong pharmaceutical background, Goodwin brings senior-level strategy and relationships to the cannabis industry. Goodwin has international product licensing experience in health-care throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and has been involved with the launch of more than 20 multi-million-dollar products. His sales and business development expertise stems from key account management, sales, government relations and executive leadership.

"The cannabis industry is experiencing explosive growth and there are countless opportunities for partnership. People recognize that now is the time to get involved," says Goodwin. "We're in a 'green rush' right now, and ancillary businesses like Civilized are the hottest investments. Through strategic partnerships, we'll be building a bridge for mainstream brands to enter into the cannabis market."

Aaron Craig joins Civilized as Director, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Craig has a decade of experience selling and using enterprise marketing and advertising technology in the media and entertainment industries. He has been in senior executive roles with fast-growing tech startups such as Salesforce and Affinio. Craig is focused on revenue-share partnerships, strategic customer partnerships, ad and content sales, and ad operations. He has been awarded the Salesforce President's Club Award twice for top sales within the organization.

"The Civilized lifestyle brand is an approachable, safe and credible source for new and existing cannabis consumers," says Craig. "As global markets continue to adopt legalized medical and recreational adult-use cannabis, the brand is poised to be the global cannabis information and entertainment hub. Civilized's approach to content and the quality of its audience will allow the brand to generate millions in revenue as the cannabis consumer industry continues to grow."

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the first-ever World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 to 12, 2018. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civilized-worldwide-inc-appoints-business-development-leadership-as-the-company-accelerates-growth-300649877.html

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)