CIVIQ Named To 2018 GovTech 100 List - Highlighting Companies Serving Governments In "Unique, Innovative, Effective Ways"

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovations. Our new models of engagement help people connect—to experiences, to services and to each other through our people-centered technology," said Gerry Burns, president of CIVIQ. "Our solutions offer a unique mobility experience to every user, from wayfinding to strengthened security. Designed to serve as a welcoming beacon for any venue, our WayPoints create a unique community identity and tell the story for happenings across a community. We know how important it is for cities and communities to move forward into the digital world so they can attract and retain the people who make a place special while at the same time better managing city operations."

CIVIQ's inclusion on the GovTech 100 list reaffirms the role it is playing in helping transform communities in the digital age. CIVIQ supports communities innovating for safer, more sustainable, and more livable landscapes with its people-centered technology and street-level presence, including software, hardware and applications. Through interactive displays and a connected digital experience, CIVIQ provides free high-speed Wi-Fi for easy access to communications networks, timely transportation schedules and updates to streamline public transit, and emergency alerts to enhance safety and security throughout the community.

CIVIQ is the only smart city company with a proven track record of performance with over 2,000 units deployed in 13 global cities and connecting more than 2 million people to places, experiences and services.

To learn more about the CIVIQ Experience, visit: www.CIVIQSmartscapes.com.

