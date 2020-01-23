Civis Analytics Continues Rapid Growth in the Government and Nonprofit Markets

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data science firm Civis Analytics today announced continued success in the public sector and with nonprofits, growing annual revenue by more than 200%. Civis's government team was also honored in Government Technology's GovTech 100 , a list of the most innovative companies in the government sector.

Over the past year, Civis's commitment to data science for public good was also recognized with a Data Impact Award at the Strata Data Conference in San Francisco and a place on Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards - Spaces, Places, and Cities category (finalist) and AI + Data (honorable mention). Civis client USA for UNHCR also received the ANA Genius Award for data and analytics growth.

New customers in 2019 included USAID, LEAP Innovations, California Public Utilities Commission, Harris County, TX, and the City of West Hollywood, adding to a portfolio of existing clients including the City of Boston, the City of Houston, National Resources Defense Council, USA for UNHCR and the Human Rights Campaign.

"There is a huge opportunity to use a data-driven approach for public good, and Civis is excited to lead the charge," said Dan Wagner, CEO and Founder of Civis Analytics. "Data and analytics can help serve communities in a way that just wasn't possible years ago — for example, we can optimize language and processes for social services to ensure they're understood and used by those in need. It's important to help these organizations make a real and positive impact."

One critical example is the 2020 Census. Civis's Census Intelligence Center offers a comprehensive toolkit to support census coordinators, nonprofits, elected leadership, and Complete Count Committees in their efforts to have the most accurate count as possible. Census Intelligence Center supports communities like Harris County, TX and nonprofits like The Fair Census Project, a project of Resources Legacy Fund, to ensure they understand and engage with their hard-to-count communities the right way, with the right outcome.

