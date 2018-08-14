Civis Analytics Triples Growth in Public Sector Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civis Analytics, a data science firm that empowers private and public sector agencies to better understand and engage their communities, today announced significant momentum in the public sector industry, more than tripling revenue from Federal, State, and Local government clients since H1 2017. New clients include the City of Boston, where Civis is developing a city-wide analytics infrastructure allowing multiple city agencies to collaborate and serve their residents more efficiently and effectively, and the City of Houston, which is using Civis' data science Platform as a central source of truth to inform and manage Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and needs by neighborhood.

"In the private sector, companies may focus on a highly targeted audience that is likely to buy products or services, but government has the obligation to serve all citizens, even those that might be harder to reach or less likely to engage," said Amy Deora, who leads Civis's government analytics team. "As a result, governments need to use data across agencies to understand exactly how citizens are engaging different services, and how to reach those who don't engage at all."

Civis Platform is a secure, cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant data science environment in which data scientists consolidate and match data, conduct analysis, build predictive models, and create interactive applications that can be delivered and used by teams across agencies. Civis Platform is compatible with open source data science programming languages, including R, Python, and Javascript.

"When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, we needed new tools to understand the extent of the storm, how much damage the city incurred, and what parts of the city are still in need," said Sarah Labowitz of the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department. "The Civis Platform allowed us to understand unmet need at a new level, and target our policies and programs where they have the most impact. This analysis will help us respond more quickly to future natural disasters."

In the coming months, Civis will roll out a set of tools specific to the public sector, such as PostGIS database support, enabling data scientists to analyze geospatial data, as well as more granular security controls on top of the SOC 2 Type II-certified Platform.

To learn more, visit www.civisanalytics.com or read the latest blog post on public sector work here.

Civis Analytics helps leading public and private sector organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage people. With a blend of proprietary data, technology and advisory services, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science experts, Civis helps organizations stop guessing and start using statistical proof to guide decisions.

