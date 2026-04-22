Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results of $0.72 per Common Share, up $0.06 per Common Share from First-Quarter 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

Net income, for the first-quarter of 2026 of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first-quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to $12.3 million for the fourth-quarter 2025.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

First-quarter 2026 results include non-recurring, acquisition-related adjustments associated with the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.

Net interest margin (tax‑equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year‑over‑year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance‑sheet management.

Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.

Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.

Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Return on Assets of 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"Civista reported a solid start to 2026, with first‑quarter net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "Results for the quarter reflected continued expansion in net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and stable credit performance, while we proactively managed the balance sheet in a changing operating environment."

"During the first quarter, we continued to optimize our funding mix by reducing higher‑cost sources, including brokered deposits and short‑term FHLB advances, while growing core deposits," Shaffer said. "These actions contributed to lower funding costs and further strengthened our liquidity profile."

"We also successfully completed the integration and system conversion of The Farmers Savings Bank during the quarter," Shaffer added. "The conversion was executed smoothly and on schedule, reflecting our disciplined approach to integration and our commitment to minimizing disruption for customers and employees."

"As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management, and delivering consistent value for shareholders," Shaffer concluded. "Our community‑banking model and diversified earnings profile position Civista well as we navigate the current economic environment and continue to support the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

First-Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to the $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Successfully completed the core system conversion and operational integration of FSB, following its acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The first-quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025 that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.

Net interest margin (tax‑equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year‑over‑year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance‑sheet management.

Net interest income of $37.8 million, up $5.1 million or 15.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and up $1.4 million or 3.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.

Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.

Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets improved to 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Return on average equity increased to 10.97%, compared to 10.39% for the first quarter of 2025 and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.26%.

Tangible book value per share was $19.70 at March 31, 2026.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share in the prior quarter.

Based on the March 31, 2026 closing share price of $22.79, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.16% and a payout ratio of 24.91%.

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2026, were $4.3 billion, a decrease of $38.1 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2025.

Loan and lease balances decreased $40.4 million, or 1.2% since December 31, 2025 reflecting seasonal construction runoff and loan payoffs.

Real Estate Construction loans decreased $30.9 million since December 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that primarily sees its lowest activity in the first quarter combined with projects moving from temporary to permanent financing.

Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied decreased $6.2 million since December 31, 2025 primarily related to loan payoffs.

Residential Real Estate decreased $1.0 million since December 31, 2025 reflecting stable demand and portfolio runoff offsetting new originations.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 1.0% from December 31, 2025.

Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $18.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $18.6 million and $5.0 million in interest-bearing public funds and business interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by decreases of $4.6 million and $2.8 million in jumbo demand deposits and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.

Savings and money markets increased $56.7 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $27.0 million, $13.3 million, $8.8 million, $6.1 million, and $4.2 million in business money market deposits, ICS money market deposits, public fund money market, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively.

Time deposits decreased $16.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due a decrease of $15.4 million in jumbo CDs.

Brokered deposits totaled $377.1 million at March 31, 2026, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $375.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from December 31, 2025, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.

FHLB short-term advances totaled $100.0 million on March 31, 2026, down $75.0 million from December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.4%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year.

Interest income increased $2.1 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest‑earning assets, partially offset by a modest decline in asset yields due to a decrease in interest rates.

Interest expense decreased $3.0 million year over year, as lower borrowing costs from reduced short‑term FHLB advances and improved time deposit pricing more than offset the impact of continued growth in interest‑bearing deposit balances.

Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher‑cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $2.2 million benefiting from a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to an expense of $1.6 million for the same period last year.

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period last year.

The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.26% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses was $40.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2026, were $30.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.3%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.70% and 0.72% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 134.8% at March 31, 2026, from 134.3% at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $9.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 20.0%, when compared to the same period last year.

Service charges increased $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher retail service charges, including retail overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the changes in the interest rate environment.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in operating lease originations in the first quarter of 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards finance leases.

Other income increased $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $29.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 10.1%, when compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

Compensation expense increased $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries, commissions, and medical expenses associated from operating with higher full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.

The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 535 at March 31, 2026, compared with an average number of 520 for the same period in 2025.

Other expenses increased $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 60.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 64.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.1% increase in non-interest expenses, mostly offset by a 15.4% increase in net interest income and a 20.0% increase in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 16.8% compared to 14.8% for the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026, totaled $552.2 million, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $11.3 million in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.9 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2026 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( www.civb.com ).

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2026



2025



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,252,342

$ 49,230



6.14 %

$ 3,099,440



47,646



6.23 % Taxable securities ***

432,760



3,954



3.49 %



396,893



3,555



3.31 % Non-taxable securities ***

285,277



2,303



3.94 %



286,481



2,340



3.91 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

32,765



322



3.91 %



18,895



192



4.13 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 4,003,144

$ 55,809



5.66 %

$ 3,801,709

$ 53,733



5.71 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial institutions

39,130













43,203









Premises and equipment, net

39,989













46,404









Accrued interest receivable

14,196













13,567









Intangible assets

143,272













133,268









Bank owned life insurance

63,287













62,916









Other assets

51,682













58,588









Less allowance for loan losses

(41,663)













(39,956)









Total Assets $ 4,313,037











$ 4,119,699





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,655,416

$ 5,431



1.33 %

$ 1,578,949

$ 5,729



1.47 % Time

1,110,357



10,022



3.66 %



959,611



9,987



4.22 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

148,656



1,348



3.68 %



355,589



3,929



4.48 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

781



5



2.73 %



1,408



9



2.56 % Other borrowings

3,913



72



7.50 %



6,430



145



9.14 % Subordinated debentures

104,249



1,108



4.31 %



104,103



1,161



4.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,023,372

$ 17,986



2.41 %

$ 3,006,090

$ 20,960



2.83 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

695,429













670,774









Other liabilities

40,296













45,814









Shareholders' equity

553,940













397,021









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,313,037











$ 4,119,699





































Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 37,823



3.25 %





$ 32,773



2.88 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.85 %











3.51 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $612 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $41.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Non-interest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 1,714



$ 1,524



$ 190





12.5 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

33





(29)





62





213.8 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,605





604





1,001





165.7 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,386





1,326





60





4.5 % Wealth management fees

1,433





1,340





93





6.9 % Lease revenue and residual income

1,630





1,896





(266)





-14.0 % Bank owned life insurance

390





387





3





0.8 % Swap fees

56





72





(16)





-22.2 % Other

1,184





740





444





60.0 % Total non-interest income $ 9,431



$ 7,860



$ 1,571





20.0 %























Non-interest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 16,229



$ 14,043



$ 2,186





15.6 % Net occupancy expense

1,623





1,634





(11)





-0.7 % Contracted data processing

730





567





163





28.7 % FDIC assessment

423





873





(450)





-51.5 % State franchise tax

554





526





28





5.3 % Professional services

1,585





2,090





(505)





-24.2 % Equipment expense

2,089





2,103





(14)





-0.7 % ATM/Interchange expense

732





580





152





26.2 % Marketing

478





296





182





61.5 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

696





332





364





109.6 % Software maintenance expense

1,475





1,277





198





15.5 % Other

3,259





2,805





454





16.2 % Total non-interest expense $ 29,873



$ 27,126



$ 2,747





10.1 %























End of period loan and lease balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,















2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 310,400



$ 308,692



$ 1,708





0.6 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

390,786





385,547





5,239





1.4 % Non-owner Occupied

1,232,781





1,239,017





(6,236)





-0.5 % Residential Real Estate

943,425





944,328





(903)





-0.1 % Real Estate Construction

254,254





285,137





(30,883)





-10.8 % Farm Real Estate

32,700





37,775





(5,075)





-13.4 % Lease financing receivable

32,693





35,103





(2,410)





-6.9 % Consumer and Other

32,628





34,447





(1,819)





-5.3 % Total Loans $ 3,229,667



$ 3,270,046



$ (40,379)





-1.2 %























End of period deposit balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,















2026



2025



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 703,778



$ 702,032



$ 1,746





0.2 % Interest-bearing demand

419,295





400,403





18,892





4.7 % Savings and money market

1,291,253





1,234,593





56,660





4.6 % Time deposits

710,423





727,294





(16,871)





-2.3 % Brokered deposits

377,141





402,142





(25,001)





-6.2 % Total Deposits $ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464



$ 35,426





1.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 42,020



$ 39,669

Charge-offs

(806)





(976)

Recoveries

90





343

Provision

(768)





1,248

End of period $ 40,536



$ 40,284













Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended March 31,



2026



2025

Beginning of period $ 3,236



$ 3,380

Provision

139





319

End of period $ 3,375



$ 3,699













(dollars in thousands) March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025

Non-accrual loans $ 29,400



$ 30,834

Restructured loans, accruing

538





14

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229





462

Total non-performing loans

30,167





31,310

Other Real Estate Owned

-





-

Total non-performing assets $ 30,167



$ 31,310



Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2026



2025

















Interest income $ 55,809



$ 53,733



Interest expense

17,986





20,960



Net interest income

37,823





32,773



Provision for credit losses

(768)





1,248



Provision for unfunded commitments

139





319



Net interest income after provision

38,452





31,206



Non-interest income

9,431





7,860



Non-interest expense

29,873





27,126



Income before taxes

18,010





11,940



Income tax expense

3,021





1,772



Net income

14,989





10,168



Net income available











to common shareholders $ 14,989



$ 10,168

















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.18



$ 0.17

















Earnings per common share











Basic











Net income $ 14,989



$ 10,168



Less allocation of earnings and











dividends to participating securities

28





44



Net income available to common











shareholders - basic $ 14,961



$ 10,124



Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,745,499





15,488,813



Less average participating securities

39,169





66,711



Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,706,330





15,422,102

















Earnings per common share











Basic $ 0.72



$ 0.66



Diluted $ 0.72





0.66

















Selected financial ratios:











Return on average assets

1.41 %



1.00 %

Return on average equity

10.97 %



10.39 %

Dividend payout ratio

24.91 %



25.90 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.85 %



3.51 %

Effective tax rate

16.77 %



14.84 %



Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Cash and due from financial institutions $ 83,525



$ 77,320

Investment in time deposits

2,880





1,165

Investment securities

682,462





684,600

Loans held for sale

6,940





7,180

Loans

3,229,667





3,270,046

Less: allowance for credit losses

(40,536)





(42,020)

Net loans

3,189,131





3,228,026

Other securities

25,144





25,942

Premises and equipment, net

39,055





40,611

Goodwill and other intangibles

142,774





143,538

Bank owned life insurance

63,543





63,153

Other assets

62,868





64,918

Total assets $ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453













Total deposits $ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000





175,000

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

739





855

Subordinated debentures

104,276





104,234

Other borrowings

3,594





4,090

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,580





42,336

Total liabilities

3,746,079





3,792,979

Common shares

420,488





419,769

Retained earnings

251,041





239,784

Treasury shares

(76,082)





(75,764)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,204)





(40,315)

Total shareholders' equity

552,243





543,474

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453















March 31,



December 31,



2026



2025



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Shares outstanding at period end

20,783,348





20,746,474

Book value per share $ 26.57



$ 26.20

Equity to asset ratio

12.85 %



12.53 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.26 %



1.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.70 %



0.72 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.37 %



134.21 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 29,400



$ 30,834

Restructured loans

538





14

Other real estate owned

-





-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229





462

Total $ 30,167



$ 31,310



Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of Period Balances 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Assets





























Cash and due from banks $ 83,525



$ 77,320



$ 62,766



$ 73,858



$ 90,456



Investment in time deposits

2,880





1,165





735





715





960



Investment securities

682,462





684,600





657,189





645,228





648,537



Loans held for sale

6,940





7,180





8,012





10,733





4,324



Loans and leases

3,229,667





3,270,046





3,095,994





3,151,124





3,104,036



Allowance for credit losses

(40,536)





(42,020)





(40,254)





(40,455)





(40,284)



Net Loans

3,189,131





3,228,026





3,055,740





3,110,669





3,063,752



Other securities

25,144





25,942





27,901





36,195





32,592



Premises and equipment, net

39,055





40,611





40,910





42,922





45,107



Goodwill and other intangibles

142,774





143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026



Bank owned life insurance

63,543





63,153





62,756





63,555





63,170



Other assets

62,868





64,918





65,049





69,363





64,793



Total Assets $ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



































Liabilities





























Total deposits $ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

100,000





175,000





232,000





433,500





360,000



Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

739





855





970





1,103





1,355



Subordinated debentures

104,276





104,234





104,213





104,172





104,130



Other borrowings

3,594





4,090





4,699





5,379





6,140



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,580





42,336





41,961





41,371





38,770



Total liabilities

3,746,079





3,792,979





3,614,306





3,781,732





3,749,283



































Shareholders' Equity





























Common shares

420,488





419,769





388,458





312,589





312,192



Retained earnings

251,041





239,784





230,798





221,321





212,944



Treasury shares

(76,082)





(75,764)





(75,760)





(75,753)





(75,753)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,204)





(40,315)





(44,468)





(54,020)





(51,949)



Total shareholders' equity

552,243





543,474





499,028





404,137





397,434



































Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



































Shares outstanding at period end

20,783,348





20,746,474





19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072



































Book value per share $ 26.57



$ 26.20



$ 25.84



$ 26.02



$ 25.61



Equity to asset ratio

12.85 %



12.53 %



12.13 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Selected asset quality ratios:





























Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.26 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.70 %



0.72 %



0.55 %



0.55 %



0.75 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.37 %



134.21 %



176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %

































Non-performing asset analysis





























Non-accrual loans $ 29,400



$ 30,834



$ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



Restructured loans

538





14





12





7





-



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229





462





177





223





146



Other real estate owned

-





-





-





209





209



Total $ 30,167



$ 31,310



$ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,344





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Quarterly Average Balances 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Assets:





























Earning assets $ 4,003,144



$ 3,939,580



$ 3,829,484



$ 3,841,369



$ 3,801,709



Securities

718,037





694,263





676,938





682,035





683,374



Loans

3,252,342





3,197,327





3,128,033





3,136,091





3,099,440



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Total deposits $ 3,461,202



$ 3,424,018



$ 3,237,025



$ 3,190,592



$ 3,209,277



Interest-bearing deposits

2,765,773





2,717,751





2,574,153





2,538,500





2,538,561



Other interest-bearing liabilities

257,599





256,899





383,305





523,824





461,100



Total shareholders' equity

553,940





525,673





472,993





400,915





397,021





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of period loan and lease balances 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

Commercial and Agriculture $ 310,400



$ 308,692



$ 302,407



$ 338,598



$ 330,627



Commercial Real Estate:





























Owner Occupied

390,786





385,547





384,176





378,248





378,095



Non-owner Occupied

1,232,781





1,239,017





1,216,031





1,263,612





1,246,025



Residential Real Estate

943,425





944,328





842,362





815,408





773,349



Real Estate Construction

254,254





285,137





278,163





277,643





297,589



Farm Real Estate

32,700





37,775





23,713





23,866





22,399



Lease financing receivable

32,693





35,103





38,960





42,758





44,570



Consumer and Other

32,628





34,447





10,182





10,991





11,382



Total Loans $ 3,229,667



$ 3,270,046



$ 3,095,994



$ 3,151,124



$ 3,104,036





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



End of period deposit balances 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Noninterest-bearing demand $ 703,778



$ 702,032



$ 651,934



$ 647,609



$ 648,683



Interest-bearing demand

419,295





400,403





415,620





433,089





467,601



Savings and money market

1,291,253





1,234,593





1,129,985





1,100,660





1,146,480



Time deposits

710,423





727,294





601,757





560,702





515,910



Brokered deposits

377,141





402,142





431,167





454,147





460,214



Total Deposits $ 3,501,890



$ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Income statement 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025

































Total interest and dividend income $ 55,809



$ 55,741



$ 55,240



$ 56,271



$ 53,733



Total interest expense

17,986





19,290





20,695





21,457





20,960



Net interest income

37,823





36,451





34,545





34,814





32,773



Provision for credit losses

(768)





724





378





1,171





1,248



Provision for unfunded commitments

139





(139)





(178)





(146)





319



Non-interest income

9,431





9,884





9,633





6,589





7,860



Non-interest expense

29,873





31,003





28,327





27,482





27,126



Income before taxes

18,010





14,747





15,651





12,896





11,940



Income tax expense

3,021





2,480





2,891





1,881





1,772



Net income $ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



































Per share data



























































Earnings per common share





























Basic





























Net income $ 14,989



$ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



Less allocation of earnings and





























dividends to participating securities

28





48





61





45





44



Net income available to common shareholders - basic $ 14,961



$ 12,219



$ 12,699



$ 10,970



$ 10,124



































Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,745,499





20,185,285





18,767,307





15,524,490





15,488,813



Less average participating securities

39,169





90,281





91,743





96,692





66,711



Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

calculate basic earnings per share

20,706,330





20,095,004





18,675,564





15,427,798





15,422,102



































Earnings per common share





























Basic $ 0.72



$ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



Diluted $ 0.72



$ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



































Common shares dividend paid $ 3,732



$ 3,283



$ 3,283



$ 2,638



$ 2,636



Dividends paid per common share

0.18





0.17





0.17





0.17





0.17







Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Selected financial ratios 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Return on average assets

1.41 %



1.14 %



1.22 %



1.06 %



1.00 %

Return on average equity

10.97 %



9.26 %



10.70 %



11.02 %



10.39 %

Dividend payout ratio

24.91 %



27.97 %



25.00 %



23.96 %



25.90 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.85 %



3.69 %



3.58 %



3.64 %



3.51 %

Effective tax rate

16.77 %



16.82 %



18.47 %



14.59 %



14.84 %



Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Non-interest income 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Service charges $ 1,714



$ 1,706



$ 1,667



$ 1,564



$ 1,524



Net gain (loss) on equity securities

33





120





255





(74)





(29)



Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,605





1,594





1,450





841





604



ATM/Interchange fees

1,386





1,722





1,435





1,418





1,326



Wealth management fees

1,433





1,473





1,402





1,325





1,340



Lease revenue and residual income

1,630





1,518





1,934





525





1,896



Bank owned life insurance

390





397





666





386





387



Swap fees

56





150





-





53





72



Other

1,184





1,204





824





551





740



Total non-interest income $ 9,431



$ 9,884



$ 9,633



$ 6,589



$ 7,860





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Non-interest expense 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



Compensation expense $ 16,229



$ 14,526



$ 15,161



$ 15,011



$ 14,043



Net occupancy expense

1,623





1,410





1,466





1,419





1,634



Contracted data processing

730





672





559





536





567



FDIC assessment

423





493





627





689





873



State franchise tax

554





343





536





634





526



Professional services

1,585





1,467





1,225





1,798





2,090



Equipment expense

2,089





2,032





2,205





1,764





2,103



ATM/Interchange expense

732





710





755





683





580



Marketing

478





410





391





289





296



Amortization of core deposit intangible

696





576





318





338





332



Software maintenance expense

1,475





1,411





1,480





1,294





1,277



Other

3,259





6,953





3,604





3,027





2,805



Total non-interest expense $ 29,873



$ 31,003



$ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126





Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Asset quality 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning of period $ 42,020



$ 40,254



$ 40,455



$ 40,284



$ 39,669



CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

-





1,960





-





-





-



Charge-offs

(806)





(1,064)





(662)





(1,092)





(976)



Recoveries

90





146





83





92





343



Provision

(768)





724





378





1,171





1,248



End of period $ 40,536



$ 42,020



$ 40,254



$ 40,455



$ 40,284



Allowance for unfunded commitments:





























Beginning of period $ 3,236



$ 3,375



$ 3,553



$ 3,699



$ 3,380



Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-



Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-



Provision

139





(139)





(178)





(146)





319



End of period $ 3,375



$ 3,236



$ 3,375



$ 3,553



$ 3,699



































Ratios





























Allowance to total loans

1.26 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

134.37 %



134.29 %



176.52 %



174.52 %



129.12 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

134.37 %



134.29 %



176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %

































Nonperforming assets





























Non-accrual loans $ 29,400



$ 30,815



$ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



Restructured loans

538





14





12





7





-



90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229





461





177





223





-



Total non-performing loans

30,167





31,290





22,804





22,972





30,989



Other Real Estate Owned

-





-





-





209





209



Total non-performing assets $ 30,167



$ 31,290



$ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,198





































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Capital and liquidity 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.57 %



11.32 %



10.96 %



8.80 %



8.66 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.12 %



14.51 %



14.19 %



11.18 %



10.97 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.67 %



18.02 %



17.80 %



14.73 %



14.53 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.85 %



9.54 %



9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %

































(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



2026



2025



2025



2025



2025































Tangible Common Equity



























Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 552,243



$ 543,474



$ 499,028



$ 404,137



$ 397,434

Less: Preferred Equity

-





-





-





-





-

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

142,774





143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 409,469



$ 399,936



$ 366,752



$ 271,506



$ 264,408































Total Shares Outstanding

20,783,348





20,746,474





19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072































Tangible book value per share $ 19.70



$ 19.28



$ 18.99



$ 17.48



$ 17.04































Tangible Assets



























Total Assets - GAAP $ 4,298,322



$ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

142,774





143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 4,155,548



$ 4,192,915



$ 3,981,058



$ 4,053,238



$ 4,013,691































Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.85 %



9.54 %



9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2026



2025

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 29,873



$ 27,126



Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

696





332



Less: Acquisition related expenses

427





-



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,750



$ 26,794

















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,823



$ 32,773



Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

612





622



Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,431





7,860



Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

33





(29)



Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 47,833



$ 41,284

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.1 %



64.9 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 29,873



$ 31,003



$ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126



Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

696





576





318





339





332



Less: Acquisition related expenses

427





3,424





664





5





-



Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 28,750



$ 27,003



$ 27,345



$ 27,138



$ 26,794



































Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,823



$ 36,451



$ 34,545



$ 34,814



$ 32,773



Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

612





620





618





621





622



Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,431





9,884





9,633





6,589





7,860



Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

33





120





255





(74)





(29)



Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 47,833



$ 46,835



$ 44,541



$ 42,098



$ 41,284



































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.1 %



57.7 %



61.4 %



64.5 %



64.9 %



































Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



Net interest margin (non-GAAP): 2026



2025



2025



2025



2025



































Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,823



$ 36,451



$ 34,545



$ 34,814



$ 32,773



Tax-equivalent adjustment

612





620





618





621





622



Net interest income (tax-equivalent)

38,435





37,071





35,163





35,435





33,395



































Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 4,003,144



$ 3,939,580



$ 3,829,484



$ 3,841,369



$ 3,801,709



Unrealized loss adjustment

41,288





46,944





62,947





64,110





59,117



Adjusted average earning assets

4,044,432





3,986,524





3,892,431





3,905,479





3,860,826



































Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)

3.85 %



3.69 %



3.58 %



3.64 %



3.51 %

