Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results of $0.72 per Common Share, up $0.06 per Common Share from First-Quarter 2025

News provided by

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 22, 2026, 07:30 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

  • Net income, for the first-quarter of 2026 of  $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first-quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to $12.3 million for the fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • First-quarter 2026 results include non-recurring, acquisition-related adjustments associated with the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax‑equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year‑over‑year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance‑sheet management.
  • Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"Civista reported a solid start to 2026, with first‑quarter net income of $15.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "Results for the quarter reflected continued expansion in net interest margin, disciplined expense management, and stable credit performance, while we proactively managed the balance sheet in a changing operating environment."

"During the first quarter, we continued to optimize our funding mix by reducing higher‑cost sources, including brokered deposits and short‑term FHLB advances, while growing core deposits," Shaffer said. "These actions contributed to lower funding costs and further strengthened our liquidity profile."

"We also successfully completed the integration and system conversion of The Farmers Savings Bank during the quarter," Shaffer added. "The conversion was executed smoothly and on schedule, reflecting our disciplined approach to integration and our commitment to minimizing disruption for customers and employees."

"As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management, and delivering consistent value for shareholders," Shaffer concluded. "Our community‑banking model and diversified earnings profile position Civista well as we navigate the current economic environment and continue to support the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025. 

The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

First-Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of  $15.0 million, a $4.8 million or 47% increase compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter 2025, and a $2.7 million or 22% increase compared to the $12.3 million for the fourth quarter  of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72, for the first quarter of 2026, a $0.06 or 9% increase compared to $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $0.11 or 18% increase compared to $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Successfully completed the core system conversion and operational integration of FSB, following its acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The first-quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that closed in the fourth quarter of 2025 that negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.4 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, or $0.02 per common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax‑equivalent) expanded to 3.85% during the first quarter of 2026, increasing 34 basis points year‑over‑year and 16 basis points sequentially, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance‑sheet management.
  • Net interest income of $37.8 million, up $5.1 million or 15.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025, and up $1.4 million or 3.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $35.4 million, or 1.0%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of deposits of 181 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, down 19 basis points compared to 200 basis points in the first-quarter of 2025, and 11 basis points lower than the 192 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of funds of 196 basis points for the first-quarter of 2026, 35 basis points lower than the 231 basis points cost of funds for the first-quarter of 2025, and 12 basis points lower than the 208 basis points in fourth-quarter 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 60.1%, compared to 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average assets improved to 1.41%, compared to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Return on average equity increased to 10.97%, compared to 10.39% for the first quarter of 2025 and 9.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.26%.
  • Tangible book value per share was $19.70 at March 31, 2026.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share in the prior quarter.
  • Based on the March 31, 2026 closing share price of $22.79, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.16% and a payout ratio of 24.91%.

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2026, were $4.3 billion, a decrease of $38.1 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2025.

  • Loan and lease balances decreased $40.4 million, or 1.2% since December 31, 2025 reflecting seasonal construction runoff and loan payoffs.
  • Real Estate Construction loans decreased $30.9 million since December 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that primarily sees its lowest activity in the first quarter combined with projects moving from temporary to permanent financing.
  • Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied decreased $6.2 million since December 31, 2025 primarily related to loan payoffs.
  • Residential Real Estate decreased $1.0 million since December 31, 2025 reflecting stable demand and portfolio runoff offsetting new originations.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 1.0% from December 31, 2025.  

  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $18.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $18.6 million and $5.0 million in interest-bearing public funds and business interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by decreases of $4.6 million and $2.8 million in jumbo demand deposits and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.
  • Savings and money markets increased $56.7 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to increases of $27.0 million, $13.3 million, $8.8 million, $6.1 million, and $4.2 million in business money market deposits, ICS money market deposits, public fund money market, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively.  
  • Time deposits decreased $16.9 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due a decrease of $15.4 million in jumbo CDs.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $377.1 million at March 31, 2026, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $375.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million.  Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from December 31, 2025, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.   
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $100.0 million on March 31, 2026, down $75.0 million from December 31, 2025. 

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 15.4%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year.  

  • Interest income increased $2.1 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest‑earning assets, partially offset by a modest decline in asset yields due to a decrease in interest rates.
  • Interest expense decreased $3.0 million year over year, as lower borrowing costs from reduced short‑term FHLB advances and improved time deposit pricing more than offset the impact of continued growth in interest‑bearing deposit balances.
  • Net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 3.85% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher‑cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $2.2 million benefiting from a credit to the provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to an expense of $1.6 million for the same period last year.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.26% at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $40.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets at March 31, 2026, were $30.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3.3%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.70%  and 0.72% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 134.8% at March 31, 2026, from 134.3% at December 31, 2025.  

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $9.4 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 20.0%, when compared to the same period last year.  

  • Service charges increased $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher retail service charges, including retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the changes in the interest rate environment.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in operating lease originations in the first quarter of 2026 as the Company continues to shift towards finance leases.
  • Other income increased $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves. 

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $29.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 10.1%, when compared to the same period last year.  In the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

  • Compensation expense increased $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries, commissions, and medical expenses associated from operating with higher full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year. 
  • The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 535 at March 31, 2026, compared with an average number of 520 for the same period in 2025. 
  • Other expenses increased $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 60.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 64.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.1% increase in non-interest expenses, mostly offset by a 15.4% increase in net interest income and a 20.0% increase in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 16.8% compared to 14.8% for the same period last year.  

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026, totaled $552.2 million, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $11.3 million in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.9 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio. 

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2026 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com). 

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,252,342

$

49,230

6.14

%

$

3,099,440

47,646

6.23

%

Taxable securities ***

432,760

3,954

3.49

%

396,893

3,555

3.31

%

Non-taxable securities ***

285,277

2,303

3.94

%

286,481

2,340

3.91

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

32,765

322

3.91

%

18,895

192

4.13

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

4,003,144

$

55,809

5.66

%

$

3,801,709

$

53,733

5.71

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

39,130






43,203




Premises and equipment, net

39,989






46,404




Accrued interest receivable

14,196






13,567




Intangible assets

143,272






133,268




Bank owned life insurance

63,287






62,916




Other assets

51,682






58,588




Less allowance for loan losses

(41,663)






(39,956)




      Total Assets

$

4,313,037





$

4,119,699


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,655,416

$

5,431

1.33

%

$

1,578,949

$

5,729

1.47

%

Time

1,110,357

10,022

3.66

%

959,611

9,987

4.22

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

148,656

1,348

3.68

%

355,589

3,929

4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

781

5

2.73

%

1,408

9

2.56

%

Other borrowings

3,913

72

7.50

%

6,430

145

9.14

%

Subordinated debentures

104,249

1,108

4.31

%

104,103

1,161

4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,023,372

$

17,986

2.41

%

$

3,006,090

$

20,960

2.83

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

695,429






670,774




Other liabilities

40,296






45,814




Shareholders' equity

553,940






397,021




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,313,037





$

4,119,699


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

37,823

3.25

%


$

32,773

2.88

%














Net interest margin ***




3.85

%





3.51

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $612 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $41.3 million and $59.2 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Non-interest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

1,714

$

1,524

$

190


12.5

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

33


(29)


62


213.8

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,605


604


1,001


165.7

%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,386


1,326


60


4.5

%

Wealth management fees

1,433


1,340


93


6.9

%

Lease revenue and residual income

1,630


1,896


(266)


-14.0

%

Bank owned life insurance

390


387


3


0.8

%

Swap fees

56


72


(16)


-22.2

%

Other

1,184


740


444


60.0

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,431

$

7,860

$

1,571


20.0

%












Non-interest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

16,229

$

14,043

$

2,186


15.6

%

Net occupancy expense

1,623


1,634


(11)


-0.7

%

Contracted data processing

730


567


163


28.7

%

FDIC assessment

423


873


(450)


-51.5

%

State franchise tax

554


526


28


5.3

%

Professional services

1,585


2,090


(505)


-24.2

%

Equipment expense

2,089


2,103


(14)


-0.7

%

ATM/Interchange expense

732


580


152


26.2

%

Marketing

478


296


182


61.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

696


332


364


109.6

%

Software maintenance expense

1,475


1,277


198


15.5

%

Other

3,259


2,805


454


16.2

%

Total non-interest expense

$

29,873

$

27,126

$

2,747


10.1

%












End of period loan and lease balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











March 31,

December 31,







2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$

310,400

$

308,692

$

1,708


0.6

%

Commercial Real Estate:










Owner Occupied

390,786


385,547


5,239


1.4

%

Non-owner Occupied

1,232,781


1,239,017


(6,236)


-0.5

%

Residential Real Estate

943,425


944,328


(903)


-0.1

%

Real Estate Construction

254,254


285,137


(30,883)


-10.8

%

Farm Real Estate

32,700


37,775


(5,075)


-13.4

%

Lease financing receivable

32,693


35,103


(2,410)


-6.9

%

Consumer and Other

32,628


34,447


(1,819)


-5.3

%

Total Loans

$

3,229,667

$

3,270,046

$

(40,379)


-1.2

%












End of period deposit balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











March 31,

December 31,







2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

703,778

$

702,032

$

1,746


0.2

%

Interest-bearing demand

419,295


400,403


18,892


4.7

%

Savings and money market

1,291,253


1,234,593


56,660


4.6

%

Time deposits

710,423


727,294


(16,871)


-2.3

%

Brokered deposits

377,141


402,142


(25,001)


-6.2

%

Total Deposits

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

$

35,426


1.0

%

   

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

42,020

$

39,669

Charge-offs

(806)


(976)

Recoveries

90


343

Provision

(768)


1,248

End of period

$

40,536

$

40,284






Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

3,236

$

3,380

Provision

139


319

End of period

$

3,375

$

3,699






(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

Non-accrual loans

$

29,400

$

30,834

Restructured loans, accruing

538


14

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229


462

Total non-performing loans

30,167


31,310

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$

30,167

$

31,310

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations








Three Months Ended


March 31,


2026

2025








Interest income

$

55,809

$

53,733

Interest expense

17,986


20,960

Net interest income

37,823


32,773

Provision for credit losses

(768)


1,248

Provision for unfunded commitments

139


319

Net interest income after provision

38,452


31,206

Non-interest income

9,431


7,860

Non-interest expense

29,873


27,126

Income before taxes

18,010


11,940

Income tax expense

3,021


1,772

Net income

14,989


10,168

Net income available





to common shareholders

$

14,989

$

10,168








Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18

$

0.17








Earnings per common share





Basic





Net income

$

14,989

$

10,168

Less allocation of earnings and





dividends to participating securities

28


44

Net income available to common





shareholders - basic

$

14,961

$

10,124

Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,745,499


15,488,813

Less average participating securities

39,169


66,711

Weighted average number of shares outstanding





used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,706,330


15,422,102








Earnings per common share





Basic

$

0.72

$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.72


0.66








Selected financial ratios:





Return on average assets

1.41

%

1.00

%

Return on average equity

10.97

%

10.39

%

Dividend payout ratio

24.91

%

25.90

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.85

%

3.51

%

Effective tax rate

16.77

%

14.84

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Cash and due from financial institutions

$

83,525

$

77,320

 Investment in time deposits

2,880


1,165

 Investment securities

682,462


684,600

 Loans held for sale

6,940


7,180

 Loans

3,229,667


3,270,046

 Less: allowance for credit losses

(40,536)


(42,020)

 Net loans

3,189,131


3,228,026

 Other securities

25,144


25,942

 Premises and equipment, net

39,055


40,611

 Goodwill and other intangibles

142,774


143,538

 Bank owned life insurance

63,543


63,153

 Other assets

62,868


64,918

 Total assets

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453






 Total deposits

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000


175,000

 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

739


855

 Subordinated debentures

104,276


104,234

 Other borrowings

3,594


4,090

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,580


42,336

 Total liabilities

3,746,079


3,792,979

 Common shares

420,488


419,769

 Retained earnings

251,041


239,784

 Treasury shares

(76,082)


(75,764)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,204)


(40,315)

 Total shareholders' equity

552,243


543,474

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453







March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Shares outstanding at period end

20,783,348


20,746,474

 Book value per share

$

26.57

$

26.20

 Equity to asset ratio

12.85

%

12.53

%






Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.26

%

1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.70

%

0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.37

%

134.21

%






Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$

29,400

$

30,834

Restructured loans

538


14

Other real estate owned

-


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229


462

Total

$

30,167

$

31,310

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

End of Period Balances

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Assets














Cash and due from banks

$

83,525

$

77,320

$

62,766

$

73,858

$

90,456

Investment in time deposits

2,880


1,165


735


715


960

Investment securities

682,462


684,600


657,189


645,228


648,537

Loans held for sale

6,940


7,180


8,012


10,733


4,324

Loans and leases

3,229,667


3,270,046


3,095,994


3,151,124


3,104,036

Allowance for credit losses

(40,536)


(42,020)


(40,254)


(40,455)


(40,284)

Net Loans

3,189,131


3,228,026


3,055,740


3,110,669


3,063,752

Other securities

25,144


25,942


27,901


36,195


32,592

Premises and equipment, net

39,055


40,611


40,910


42,922


45,107

Goodwill and other intangibles

142,774


143,538


132,276


132,631


133,026

Bank owned life insurance

63,543


63,153


62,756


63,555


63,170

Other assets

62,868


64,918


65,049


69,363


64,793

Total Assets

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

















Liabilities














Total deposits

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

100,000


175,000


232,000


433,500


360,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

739


855


970


1,103


1,355

Subordinated debentures

104,276


104,234


104,213


104,172


104,130

Other borrowings

3,594


4,090


4,699


5,379


6,140

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,580


42,336


41,961


41,371


38,770

Total liabilities

3,746,079


3,792,979


3,614,306


3,781,732


3,749,283

















Shareholders' Equity














Common shares

420,488


419,769


388,458


312,589


312,192

Retained earnings

251,041


239,784


230,798


221,321


212,944

Treasury shares

(76,082)


(75,764)


(75,760)


(75,753)


(75,753)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(43,204)


(40,315)


(44,468)


(54,020)


(51,949)

Total shareholders' equity

552,243


543,474


499,028


404,137


397,434

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

















 Shares outstanding at period end

20,783,348


20,746,474


19,312,726


15,529,342


15,519,072

















 Book value per share

$

26.57

$

26.20

$

25.84

$

26.02

$

25.61

 Equity to asset ratio

12.85

%

12.53

%

12.13

%

9.65

%

9.58

%

















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Selected asset quality ratios:














Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.26

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.70

%

0.72

%

0.55

%

0.55

%

0.75

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.37

%

134.21

%

176.52

%

176.11

%

129.99

%
















Non-performing asset analysis














Non-accrual loans

$

29,400

$

30,834

$

22,615

$

22,742

$

30,989

Restructured loans

538


14


12


7


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229


462


177


223


146

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


209


209

Total

$

30,167

$

31,310

$

22,804

$

23,181

$

31,344


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Quarterly Average Balances

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Assets:














Earning assets

$

4,003,144

$

3,939,580

$

3,829,484

$

3,841,369

$

3,801,709

Securities

718,037


694,263


676,938


682,035


683,374

Loans

3,252,342


3,197,327


3,128,033


3,136,091


3,099,440

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Total deposits

$

3,461,202

$

3,424,018

$

3,237,025

$

3,190,592

$

3,209,277

Interest-bearing deposits

2,765,773


2,717,751


2,574,153


2,538,500


2,538,561

Other interest-bearing liabilities

257,599


256,899


383,305


523,824


461,100

Total shareholders' equity

553,940


525,673


472,993


400,915


397,021


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

End of period loan and lease balances

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Commercial and Agriculture

$

310,400

$

308,692

$

302,407

$

338,598

$

330,627

Commercial Real Estate:














Owner Occupied

390,786


385,547


384,176


378,248


378,095

Non-owner Occupied

1,232,781


1,239,017


1,216,031


1,263,612


1,246,025

Residential Real Estate

943,425


944,328


842,362


815,408


773,349

Real Estate Construction

254,254


285,137


278,163


277,643


297,589

Farm Real Estate

32,700


37,775


23,713


23,866


22,399

Lease financing receivable

32,693


35,103


38,960


42,758


44,570

Consumer and Other

32,628


34,447


10,182


10,991


11,382

Total Loans

$

3,229,667

$

3,270,046

$

3,095,994

$

3,151,124

$

3,104,036


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

End of period deposit balances

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

703,778

$

702,032

$

651,934

$

647,609

$

648,683

Interest-bearing demand

419,295


400,403


415,620


433,089


467,601

Savings and money market

1,291,253


1,234,593


1,129,985


1,100,660


1,146,480

Time deposits

710,423


727,294


601,757


560,702


515,910

Brokered deposits

377,141


402,142


431,167


454,147


460,214

Total Deposits

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Income statement

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025
















Total interest and dividend income

$

55,809

$

55,741

$

55,240

$

56,271

$

53,733

Total interest expense

17,986


19,290


20,695


21,457


20,960

Net interest income

37,823


36,451


34,545


34,814


32,773

Provision for credit losses

(768)


724


378


1,171


1,248

Provision for unfunded commitments

139


(139)


(178)


(146)


319

Non-interest income

9,431


9,884


9,633


6,589


7,860

Non-interest expense

29,873


31,003


28,327


27,482


27,126

Income before taxes

18,010


14,747


15,651


12,896


11,940

Income tax expense

3,021


2,480


2,891


1,881


1,772

Net income

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

















Per share data





























Earnings per common share














Basic














Net income

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

Less allocation of earnings and














dividends to participating securities

28


48


61


45


44

Net income available to common shareholders - basic

$

14,961

$

12,219

$

12,699

$

10,970

$

10,124

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,745,499


20,185,285


18,767,307


15,524,490


15,488,813

Less average participating securities

39,169


90,281


91,743


96,692


66,711

Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
calculate basic earnings per share

20,706,330


20,095,004


18,675,564


15,427,798


15,422,102

















Earnings per common share














Basic

$

0.72

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.72

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

$

0.66

















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,732

$

3,283

$

3,283

$

2,638

$

2,636

Dividends paid per common share

0.18


0.17


0.17


0.17


0.17



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Selected financial ratios

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Return on average assets

1.41

%

1.14

%

1.22

%

1.06

%

1.00

%

Return on average equity

10.97

%

9.26

%

10.70

%

11.02

%

10.39

%

Dividend payout ratio

24.91

%

27.97

%

25.00

%

23.96

%

25.90

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.85

%

3.69

%

3.58

%

3.64

%

3.51

%

Effective tax rate

16.77

%

16.82

%

18.47

%

14.59

%

14.84

%

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Non-interest income

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Service charges

$

1,714

$

1,706

$

1,667

$

1,564

$

1,524

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

33


120


255


(74)


(29)

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,605


1,594


1,450


841


604

ATM/Interchange fees

1,386


1,722


1,435


1,418


1,326

Wealth management fees

1,433


1,473


1,402


1,325


1,340

Lease revenue and residual income

1,630


1,518


1,934


525


1,896

Bank owned life insurance

390


397


666


386


387

Swap fees

56


150


-


53


72

Other

1,184


1,204


824


551


740

Total non-interest income

$

9,431

$

9,884

$

9,633

$

6,589

$

7,860


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Non-interest expense

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Compensation expense

$

16,229

$

14,526

$

15,161

$

15,011

$

14,043

Net occupancy expense

1,623


1,410


1,466


1,419


1,634

Contracted data processing

730


672


559


536


567

FDIC assessment

423


493


627


689


873

State franchise tax

554


343


536


634


526

Professional services

1,585


1,467


1,225


1,798


2,090

Equipment expense

2,089


2,032


2,205


1,764


2,103

ATM/Interchange expense

732


710


755


683


580

Marketing

478


410


391


289


296

Amortization of core deposit intangible

696


576


318


338


332

Software maintenance expense

1,475


1,411


1,480


1,294


1,277

Other

3,259


6,953


3,604


3,027


2,805

Total non-interest expense

$

29,873

$

31,003

$

28,327

$

27,482

$

27,126


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Asset quality

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

42,020

$

40,254

$

40,455

$

40,284

$

39,669

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

-


1,960


-


-


-

Charge-offs

(806)


(1,064)


(662)


(1,092)


(976)

Recoveries

90


146


83


92


343

Provision

(768)


724


378


1,171


1,248

End of period

$

40,536

$

42,020

$

40,254

$

40,455

$

40,284

Allowance for unfunded commitments:














Beginning of period

$

3,236

$

3,375

$

3,553

$

3,699

$

3,380

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

139


(139)


(178)


(146)


319

End of period

$

3,375

$

3,236

$

3,375

$

3,553

$

3,699

















Ratios














Allowance to total loans

1.26

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

134.37

%

134.29

%

176.52

%

174.52

%

129.12

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

134.37

%

134.29

%

176.52

%

176.11

%

129.99

%
















Nonperforming assets














Non-accrual loans

$

29,400

$

30,815

$

22,615

$

22,742

$

30,989

Restructured loans

538


14


12


7


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

229


461


177


223


-

Total non-performing loans

30,167


31,290


22,804


22,972


30,989

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-


-


209


209

Total non-performing assets

$

30,167

$

31,290

$

22,804

$

23,181

$

31,198


















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Capital and liquidity

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.57

%

11.32

%

10.96

%

8.80

%

8.66

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.12

%

14.51

%

14.19

%

11.18

%

10.97

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.67

%

18.02

%

17.80

%

14.73

%

14.53

%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.85

%

9.54

%

9.21

%

6.70

%

6.59

%
















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.












Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025















Tangible Common Equity













Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$

552,243

$

543,474

$

499,028

$

404,137

$

397,434

Less: Preferred Equity

-


-


-


-


-

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

142,774


143,538


132,276


132,631


133,026

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

409,469

$

399,936

$

366,752

$

271,506

$

264,408















Total Shares Outstanding

20,783,348


20,746,474


19,312,726


15,529,342


15,519,072















Tangible book value per share

$

19.70

$

19.28

$

18.99

$

17.48

$

17.04















Tangible Assets













Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

142,774


143,538


132,276


132,631


133,026

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

4,155,548

$

4,192,915

$

3,981,058

$

4,053,238

$

4,013,691















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.85

%

9.54

%

9.21

%

6.70

%

6.59

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)








Three Months Ended


March 31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026

2025








Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

29,873

$

27,126

  Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

696


332

  Less: Acquisition related expenses

427


-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

28,750

$

26,794








Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823

$

32,773

  Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

612


622

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,431


7,860

  Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

33


(29)

Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

47,833

$

41,284








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.1

%

64.9

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

29,873

$

31,003

$

28,327

$

27,482

$

27,126

  Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

696


576


318


339


332

  Less: Acquisition related expenses

427


3,424


664


5


-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

28,750

$

27,003

$

27,345

$

27,138

$

26,794

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823

$

36,451

$

34,545

$

34,814

$

32,773

  Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

612


620


618


621


622

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,431


9,884


9,633


6,589


7,860

  Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

33


120


255


(74)


(29)

Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP)

$

47,833

$

46,835

$

44,541

$

42,098

$

41,284

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.1

%

57.7

%

61.4

%

64.5

%

64.9

%

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Net interest margin (non-GAAP):

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

37,823

$

36,451

$

34,545

$

34,814

$

32,773

Tax-equivalent adjustment

612


620


618


621


622

Net interest income (tax-equivalent)

38,435


37,071


35,163


35,435


33,395

















Average earning assets (GAAP)

$

4,003,144

$

3,939,580

$

3,829,484

$

3,841,369

$

3,801,709

Unrealized loss adjustment

41,288


46,944


62,947


64,110


59,117

Adjusted average earning assets

4,044,432


3,986,524


3,892,431


3,905,479


3,860,826

















Net interest margin (Non-GAAP)

3.85

%

3.69

%

3.58

%

3.64

%

3.51

%

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026




Non-Recurring






As Reported

Adjustments

As Adjusted













Interest income

$

55,809

$

-

$

55,809


Interest expense

17,986


-


17,986


Net interest income

37,823


-


37,823


Provision for credit losses

(768)


-


(768)


Provision for unfunded commitments

139


-


139


Net interest income after provision

38,452


-


38,452


Non-interest income

9,431


-


9,431


Non-interest expense

29,873


427


29,446


Income before taxes

18,010


(427)


18,437


Income tax expense

3,021


(69)


3,090


Net income

$

14,989

$

(358)

$

15,347